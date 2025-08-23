BREAKING: Ripple Vs SEC Lawsuit Concludes As Court Approves Dismissal

The legal battle between the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and blockchain payment company Ripple Labs has officially come to an end as of August 22. 

After four years of intense litigation over the status and sales of its associated cryptocurrency, XRP, the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit approved a joint motion to dismiss the case. 

Ripple Labs Triumphs

This decision marks a significant milestone in a saga that began in December 2020 when the SEC accused Ripple Labs and its executives of conducting unregistered securities offerings through the sale of XRP.

The joint stipulation of dismissal was submitted to the court, confirming that both Ripple and the SEC agreed to withdraw the SEC’s appeal and Ripple’s cross-appeal. 

This agreement effectively concludes one of the most high-profile lawsuits in the cryptocurrency industry, which has been closely watched by investors and regulators alike.

$125 Million Fine Despite Lawsuit Dismissal

The case unfolded amid increasing regulatory scrutiny under the Biden administration, particularly during the tenure of former SEC Chair Gary Gensler, who oversaw a wave of lawsuits targeting major firms in the digital asset space.

In a notable shift, the current administration, led by President Donald Trump, has adopted a more pro-crypto stance, evidenced by the recent passage of three crypto bills by Congress. 

This change has fostered a more favorable environment for digital assets, with a leadership team at the SEC that includes Paul Atkins and pro-crypto Commissioners Hester Peirce and Mark Uyeda.

Despite the dismissal of the appeals and the end of the legal battle, the SEC has clarified that the injunction and the $125 million fine imposed on Ripple remain in effect. This means that while the legal battle is over, Ripple is still subject to the financial penalties established during the litigation. 

Featured image from DALL-E, chart from TradingView.com

