BREAKING: Saylor’s Strategy Misses S&P 500 Inclusion, Robinhood Takes Spotlight

In a surprising move, Robinhood (HOOD), the US-based cryptocurrency trading platform, has been approved for inclusion in the S&P 500 index, which represents the 500 largest publicly traded companies in the United States.

This announcement, made by S&P Dow Jones Indices, has sent ripples through the community, particularly given the recent speculation surrounding the potential inclusion of Strategy, the Bitcoin treasury firm led by Michael Saylor.

Robinhood Joins S&P 500

Joining Robinhood in the S&P 500 are AppLovin, a marketing platform, and Emcor, a mechanical and electrical construction services company. These firms will replace MarketAxess, a bond trading platform, and Enphase Energy, a solar inverter manufacturer, respectively. The changes are set to take effect on September 22.

Following the announcement, shares of Robinhood experienced a notable rise, climbing 7.3% in extended trading. AppLovin saw a 7% increase, while Emcor gained 2.2%.

Notably, Robinhood’s stock has more than doubled this year in line with the broader cryptocurrency market, bringing the company’s market capitalization to approximately $91.5 billion.

No Official Comment From Strategy

Earlier this year, Coinbase made headlines as the first digital asset firm to join the S&P 500, adding a layer of legitimacy to the US cryptocurrency sector which has gained significant traction under President Donald Trump’s administration.

The announcement also follows a social media post on X (formerly Twitter) from Michael Saylor that hinted at Strategy’s potential inclusion in the S&P 500:

As of this writing, there has been no official statement from the company or Saylor himself regarding Strategy’s failure to join the prestigious index on Friday.

