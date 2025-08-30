The cryptocurrency market is experiencing a surge in ETF applications. Multiple major management firms have submitted updated S-1 filings for the Spot Solana ETF to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). While 21Shares, Franklin, and Canary have filed updated versions of their Spot Solana ETF filings, Grayscale has followed suit, also filing separate S-1 […]

Continue Reading: BREAKING: Spot ETF Applications for Altcoins Are Experiencing Extremely Hot Activity Right Now – Here Are the Details