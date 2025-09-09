Breaking: SwissBorg Crypto Platform Hacked for Over $41M Amid Massive Supply Chain Attack

Par : CoinPedia
2025/09/09 04:00
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.005793+0.55%
Crypto Hack

The post Breaking: SwissBorg Crypto Platform Hacked for Over $41M Amid Massive Supply Chain Attack appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Crypto asset holders are under siege today as on-chain sleuths reported the largest supply chain attack potentially affecting all blockchains. Charles Guillemet, the CTO at Ledger, announced the massive supply chain attack, which has been in progress and likely still in effect. 

Guillemet noted that the NPM account of a reputable developer has been compromised, with the affected packages consisting of more than 1 billion downloads. With the entire JavaScript ecosystem likely at risk, Guillemet has cautioned crypto users to refrain from making any transactions for now. 

“If you use a hardware wallet, pay attention to every transaction before signing and you’re safe. If you don’t use a hardware wallet, refrain from making any on-chain transactions for now. It’s still unclear whether the attacker is also stealing seeds from software wallets directly at this stage,” Guillemet noted.

Crypto Developers’ Response to Today’s Supply Chain Attack

According to MetaMask developers the massive supply chain attack, which has a malicious code attempting to steal users’ funds in several ways, has not affected its customers. 

“The malicious code attempts to steal crypto in a variety of ways. However, we have not seen any reports of crypto actually being stolen. We will continue to monitor closely. As always, stay safe and don’t click links,” MetaMask team noted.

Meanwhile, crypto developer Rezo stated that the use of software execution creates an inevitable point of failure thus advocating for cryptocurrency holders to use hardware wallets.

Was SwissBorg a Victim?

Earlier on Monday, on-chain security analyst ZachXBT reported that Switzerland-based crypto platform SwissBorg was hacked for 192,600 Solana (SOL) coins, valued at nearly $42 million. According to SwissBorg, its partner API was compromised, thus impacting the SOL Earn Program.
At the time of this writing, there was no direct connection between the two hacks.

Meanwhile, SwissBorg announced that it plans to make all impacted customers whole again.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Recently, PANews interviewed Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain, to unravel the background of the establishment of this anonymous project, Berachain's PoL mechanism, the latest developments, and answered widely concerned topics such as airdrop expectations and new opportunities in the DeFi field.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001646+1.79%
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2735-1.40%
MAY
MAY$0.04218+2.25%
Partager
PANews2024/07/03 13:00
Partager
Chainlink Needs a 5-wave Move and $24 Breakout to Confirm a New Uptrend

Chainlink Needs a 5-wave Move and $24 Breakout to Confirm a New Uptrend

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/chainlink-needs-a-5-wave-move/
Movement
MOVE$0.1244+5.87%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01768+9.08%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/09 03:11
Partager
U.S. ETF Inflows Surpass $800 Billion, Set Record Pace

U.S. ETF Inflows Surpass $800 Billion, Set Record Pace

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/us-etf-inflows-2025-record/
Union
U$0.01012-6.46%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01768+9.08%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/09 03:13
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Chainlink Needs a 5-wave Move and $24 Breakout to Confirm a New Uptrend

U.S. ETF Inflows Surpass $800 Billion, Set Record Pace

Cudos And Blue Marble Partner With Zebu Live To Make The Web3 Conference A Certified Carbon Neutral Event

VivoPower’s Tembo Adopts RLUSD for Global Payments as Part of XRP Strategy