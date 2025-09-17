BREAKING: Tether Plans to Launch US Stablecoin, Market Rallies to Best Wallet Token

Par : NewsBTC
2025/09/17 23:10
Union
U$0.013162-19.54%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004134+1.77%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005056-3.52%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08673-3.63%
Capverse
CAP$0.1573+1.20%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01365-1.58%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02518-0.11%

Tether, the company behind the widely used stablecoin $USDT, is taking its next major step in the U.S. market.

The firm has announced plans to roll out a new dollar-backed stablecoin called $USAT, designed to be fully compliant with U.S. regulations.

And despite its expansion plans, the company has made one thing clear: it will remain a private enterprise.

Navigating New Regulations

The GENIUS Act clarified the US stablecoin landscape, and Tether is wasting no time in taking advantage. The law requires stablecoins issued domestically to be:

  • backed by high-quality, liquid, U.S. dollar-denominated assets
  • to provide monthly transparency into reserve holdings
  • to undergo regular audits

$USAT is being structured precisely to meet these requirements – and position itself to be the go-to crypto for the US stablecoin market.

Launch event for USAT

Anchorage Digital Bank, a federally chartered trust bank, will issue the stablecoin and help ensure regulatory compliance.

To oversee the U.S.-facing push, Tether has appointed Bo Hines, formerly of the White House Crypto Council, to lead $USAT. The entire project is clearly focused on capturing a distinctly American feel for Tether’s latest offering.

dollars that move

But while Tether hopes $USAT will capture public interest, Paolo Ardoino, the CEO, has no interest in taking Tether public.

Strong Financial Foundations, Privacy Priorities

That’s at least partially due to the fact that Tether is already highly profitable, decreasing the need for the company to seek public investment.

With profits of roughly $13.7B in the previous year, there’s no need for Tether to go public to raise capital. Ardoino has said that being a private company allows the firm to focus long-term on its mission without having to answer to public market analysts every quarter.

$USDT remains Tether’s key global stablecoin, widely used in emerging markets and across crypto trading with a $171B market cap.

USDT market cap

However, $USDT is structured under foreign issuer status when it comes to U.S. regulation. $USAT, by contrast, will operate under the laws and oversight required by U.S. authorities.

The idea is for $USAT to capture the US domestic market and support $USDT’s continued market growth overseas, forming a 1-2 punch for Tether.

On the back of growing stablecoin adoption, more and more crypto users are turning to versatile, powerful web3 crypto wallets – like Best Wallet.

Best Wallet Token ($BEST) – Better Utility for Best Non-Custodial Crypto Wallet

Keep your crypto keys, keep your crypto tokens. The oldest axiom of the blockchain still rings true as the total crypto market cap grows from a few nerds swapping bitcoins to over $4T in thousands of cryptos around the world.

Best Wallet provides cutting-edge biometric and MPC security on top of a highly versatile and powerful web3 wallet. It’s fully non-custodial, so investors always control their own tokens. And the Best Wallet Token ($BEST) itself provides a range of added utility, including cheaper swaps and higher staking yields.

Best Token benefits

$BEST and Best Wallet form part of a growing ecosystem, with plans for Best Card to making spending crypto easier than ever.

The presale has raised nearly $16M so far, with tokens priced at just $0.025655.

Visit the Best Wallet Token presale today.

Tether’s move with $USAT adds more fuel to competition in the stablecoin space, especially with players like Circle’s $USDC already operating under stricter regulatory norms.

But for consumers – especially those underserved by traditional banking – $USAT and powerful crypto wallets like $BEST could represent a more accessible path into regulated digital finance.

Authored by Aaron Walker, NewsBTC — https://www.newsbtc.com/news/tether-us-stablecoin-launch-best-wallet-token-presale

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Fed Decides On Interest Rates Today—Here’s What To Watch For

Fed Decides On Interest Rates Today—Here’s What To Watch For

The post Fed Decides On Interest Rates Today—Here’s What To Watch For appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The Federal Reserve on Wednesday will conclude a two-day policymaking meeting and release a decision on whether to lower interest rates—following months of pressure and criticism from President Donald Trump—and potentially signal whether additional cuts are on the way. President Donald Trump has urged the central bank to “CUT INTEREST RATES, NOW, AND BIGGER” than they might plan to. Getty Images Key Facts The central bank is poised to cut interest rates by at least a quarter-point, down from the 4.25% to 4.5% range where they have been held since December to between 4% and 4.25%, as Wall Street has placed 100% odds of a rate cut, according to CME’s FedWatch, with higher odds (94%) on a quarter-point cut than a half-point (6%) reduction. Fed governors Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman, both Trump appointees, voted in July for a quarter-point reduction to rates, and they may dissent again in favor of a large cut alongside Stephen Miran, Trump’s Council of Economic Advisers’ chair, who was sworn in at the meeting’s start on Tuesday. It’s unclear whether other policymakers, including Kansas City Fed President Jeffrey Schmid and St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem, will favor larger cuts or opt for no reduction. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in his Jackson Hole, Wyoming, address last month the central bank would likely consider a looser monetary policy, noting the “shifting balance of risks” on the U.S. economy “may warrant adjusting our policy stance.” David Mericle, an economist for Goldman Sachs, wrote in a note the “key question” for the Fed’s meeting is whether policymakers signal “this is likely the first in a series of consecutive cuts” as the central bank is anticipated to “acknowledge the softening in the labor market,” though they may not “nod to an October cut.” Mericle said he…
Union
U$0.013187-19.05%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0424-0.11%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.564-0.22%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:23
Partager
OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

PANews reported on September 17th that on-chain sleuth ZachXBT tweeted that OpenVPP ( $OVPP ) announced this week that it was collaborating with the US government to advance energy tokenization. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce subsequently responded, stating that the company does not collaborate with or endorse any private crypto projects. The OpenVPP team subsequently hid the response. Several crypto influencers have participated in promoting the project, and the accounts involved have been questioned as typical influencer accounts.
OpenVPP
OVPP$0.13975-39.05%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001882-0.26%
Partager
PANews2025/09/17 23:58
Partager
Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

While Pi Coin (PI) and VeChain (VET) have long been part of the conversation, crypto analysts and early-stage investors are […] The post Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain appeared first on Coindoo.
Solayer
LAYER$0.5197-1.29%
Pi Network
PI$0.35566-0.30%
VeChain
VET$0.02439-0.32%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/18 00:13
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Fed Decides On Interest Rates Today—Here’s What To Watch For

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

One Of Frank Sinatra’s Most Famous Albums Is Back In The Spotlight

New Crypto Investors Are Backing Layer Brett Over Dogecoin After Topping The Meme Coin Charts This Month