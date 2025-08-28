BREAKING: Tether Stablecoin USDT Coming to Bitcoin Blockchain

Tether, the world’s largest digital asset company, has announced plans to launch USDT on RGB, a next-generation protocol for issuing digital assets on Bitcoin.

RGB recently reached mainnet with its 0.11.1 release and is designed to expand Bitcoin’s role beyond a store of value. By enabling private, scalable, and user-controlled issuance of assets, RGB creates a pathway for stablecoins to exist natively on Bitcoin’s blockchain.

Native, Private, and Scalable Payments

In a blog post Tether said with this launch, users will be able to hold and transfer USDT alongside their Bitcoin in the same wallet. RGB’s architecture will allow USDT to run directly on Bitcoin’s infrastructure.

According to Tether this also opens the door for advanced features such as offline transactions, giving users greater flexibility and resilience in payment scenarios.

For billions of people globally, the combination of Bitcoin’s security and Tether’s stability signals a step toward stable, everyday digital money.

A Freer Financial Future?

Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether, explains the importance of this move: “Bitcoin deserves a stablecoin that feels truly native, lightweight, private, and scalable. With RGB, USDT gains a powerful new pathway on Bitcoin, reinforcing our belief in Bitcoin as the foundation of a freer financial future.”

The launch underlines Tether’s leadership in driving stablecoin innovation and expanding support across blockchain ecosystems.

By making USDT native to Bitcoin through RGB, Tether is ensuring that the world’s first cryptocurrency continues to serve as the bedrock of a global, decentralized financial system.