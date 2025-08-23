Breaking: VanEck Files JitoSOL ETF After SEC Says Liquid Staking Isn’t a Security

Par : CoinGape
2025/08/23 00:06
Threshold
T$0.01689+6.42%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021871+0.12%

Asset manager VanEck has filed for a JitoSOL ETF with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This marks a historic shift as this fund could become the first to invest mainly in a liquid staking token (LST).

Advertisement
Advertisement

VanEck Files S-1 For JitoSOL ETF With SEC

A SEC filing has shown that the asset manager has filed its registration statement to offer a JitoSOL with the Commission. This fund will primarily hold the liquid staking token, providing institutional investors with spot exposure to the token.

This move follows the SEC’s guidance on liquid staking activities, in which the Commission clarified that they do not classify them as securities. This paves the way for the potential approval of the JitoSOL ETF since LST doesn’t qualify as a security.

Furthermore, VanEck noted in the filing that the fund expects to receive certain staking rewards through its ownership of JitoSOL. The LST is the native token of the liquid staking protocol Jito, which users receive when they stake their Solana tokens.

This means that VanEck will need to acquire Solana for its JitoSOL ETF, which it will then stake with the Jito protocol and receive these LSTs in return. The asset manager will also receive staking rewards in the process, while they may use their tokens for other DeFi purposes. Notably, the asset manager was one of those who had urged the SEC to approve LSTs in Solana ETFs.

Following the S-1 filing, a stock exchange is expected to file the 19b-4 form to list and trade shares of this JitoSOL ETF. The 19b-4 filing will also kickstart the review process, with the SEC having to deny or approve the proposed rule change eventually.

TradingView data shows that the JitoSOL price is up amid this filing. The LST is currently trading at around $236, up over 6% in the last 24 hours.

Source: TradingView; JitoSOL Daily Chart
Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Microsoft reportedly ready to abandon high-stakes talks with OpenAI

Microsoft reportedly ready to abandon high-stakes talks with OpenAI

PANews reported on June 19 that Microsoft (MSFT.O) is ready to abandon high-stakes negotiations with OpenAI on the future of its alliance, according to the Financial Times. The report quoted
READY
READY$0.003236+0.93%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.07-3.18%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13864+0.18%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 07:31
Partager
Digital euro, ongoing EU breakthrough: after the GENIUS Act USA on stablecoin, the Ethereum and Solana option emerges

Digital euro, ongoing EU breakthrough: after the GENIUS Act USA on stablecoin, the Ethereum and Solana option emerges

The pressure on the digital euro continues to grow: in 2025 the market for dollar stablecoin is estimated to be around $288 billion.
Triathon
GROW$0.0108+0.93%
American Coin
USA$0.0000008112+5.74%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04173+7.13%
Partager
The Cryptonomist2025/08/22 21:30
Partager
Interpol coordinates crackdown on illegal Angola-based crypto miners

Interpol coordinates crackdown on illegal Angola-based crypto miners

A mining ban went into effect in the African nation in April 2024, followed by Chinese officials warning residents not to “support or engage in virtual currency mining activities.” The International Criminal Police Organization, or Interpol, announced more than a thousand arrests and the seizure of about $100 million as part of a crackdown that included cryptocurrency miners and fraudsters.In a Friday notice, Interpol said it had coordinated with authorities in Angola to dismantle 25 crypto mining centers being illegally run by 60 Chinese nationals. The organization said it had seized equipment worth more than $37 million, which the Angolan government plans to distribute to “vulnerable areas.” Read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.10238+2.40%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006192+0.38%
Particl
PART$0.1847+2.27%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/23 00:03
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Microsoft reportedly ready to abandon high-stakes talks with OpenAI

Digital euro, ongoing EU breakthrough: after the GENIUS Act USA on stablecoin, the Ethereum and Solana option emerges

Interpol coordinates crackdown on illegal Angola-based crypto miners

China Renaissance to Allocate $100M in BNB, Signs Deal with YZi Labs

Australia Cracks Down on 14,000 Online Scams – Over 3,000 Involve Crypto