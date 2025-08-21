BREAKING: XRP ETF News Send Traders Into MAGACOIN FINANCE Presale Play

Par : Coindoo
2025/08/21 20:22
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04724+8.34%
XRP
XRP$2.9193+2.60%
Suilend
SEND$0.5963-7.07%

XRP ETF delays are causing new market moves. While XRP wallows in the $3 range, traders are exploring MAGACOIN FINANCE, which is an altcoin presale attracting buzz as the best crypto presale to buy for ROI and FOMO-driven entry.

XRP ETF Delays Can Drive Price Action

The U.S. SEC this week postponed rulings on XRP ETFs including filings from Grayscale, CoinShares, and 21Shares. The new deadline is now late October 2025, which is keeping traders on alert for developments.

Crypto commentator Zach Rector said this delay can generate upward buying pressure in the short term. He said that anticipation often brings new inflows as investors “buy the rumor” before major announcements.

A similar pattern played out with Bitcoin ETFs in 2024 when prices dipped on launch day but surged in the following months as funds attracted billions.

With XRP near $3, traders are weighing ETF inflows as a trigger for short-term price lifts and possible long-term revaluations.

Analysts Forecast XRP Price from ETF Launch

Industry voices continue to paint bold scenarios for XRP post-ETF approval. Kenny Nguyen, a widely followed commentator, said XRP should trade between $22 and $50 once the first spot ETF wave launches. That range is a 607% to 1,500% price shoot from today’s $3 levels.

Institutional players also expect billions in inflows. Canary Capital’s Steven McClurg is predicting $5 billion in the first month alone while JPMorgan placed the first-year figure closer to $8 billion. Using standard multipliers, this translates to XRP hitting $12 or $22 or even $30, depending on inflow levels.

Bloomberg ETF analysts place approval odds at 95%, which is raising expectations that October may bring new wave of capital.

Why Traders Are Pivoting to MAGACOIN FINANCE

While XRP waits on SEC decisions, many traders are turning attention to MAGACOIN FINANCE. The project has already raised over $14 million in its active presale phase and is drawing buyers looking for ROI powerful altcoins.

Analysts have mentioned MAGACOIN FINANCE as one of the best crypto presales to buy with huge forecasts for its price post listing. In other words, with XRP’s ETF play building slowly toward October, MAGACOIN FINANCE offers traders an earlier entry point.

What Traders Should Do Next

ETF delays may keep XRP in focus but traders looking for ROI and FOMO coins are positioning into MAGACOIN FINANCE today. With presale allocations still open, those looking for the best crypto presale to buy in 2025 can act now before listings arrive. Visit the official MAGACOIN FINANCE links below:

  • Website: https://magacoinfinance.com
  • Presale: https://magacoinfinance.com/presale
  • X: https://x.com/magacoinfinance
  • Telegram: https://t.me/magacoinfinance

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post BREAKING: XRP ETF News Send Traders Into MAGACOIN FINANCE Presale Play appeared first on Coindoo.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

U.S. Democratic Senators propose "Official Income Curbing and Non-Disclosure Act" in response to Trump's relationship with the crypto industry

U.S. Democratic Senators propose "Official Income Curbing and Non-Disclosure Act" in response to Trump's relationship with the crypto industry

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Cointelegraph, U.S. Senator Adam Schiff and nine Democratic lawmakers proposed the Curbing Official Income and Non-Disclosure Act (COIN Act), which intends to
U
U$0.01495-21.31%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.586-0.84%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.068-23.76%
Partager
PANews2025/06/24 10:01
Partager
PeckShield: Silo Finance suffered a security breach, losing approximately $545,000

PeckShield: Silo Finance suffered a security breach, losing approximately $545,000

PANews reported on June 25 that according to PeckShieldAlert, Silo Finance was attacked, resulting in a loss of approximately US$545,000. Silo Finance said its core smart contracts, including markets and
Silo Finance
SILO$0.02315-4.33%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4833+2.65%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.005931+15.61%
Partager
PANews2025/06/25 23:13
Partager
Economist Who Predicted Bitcoin Would Go To $100 Before $100,000 Returns

Economist Who Predicted Bitcoin Would Go To $100 Before $100,000 Returns

Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff, who declared in 2018 that Bitcoin was more likely to crash to $100 than rally to $100,000, has returned. He indirectly admitted he was wrong and outlined reasons why his prediction fell through.  Harvard Economist Breaks Silence On Missed Bitcoin Prediction In an X post, Rogoff identified himself as the Harvard economist who said that Bitcoin was more likely to be worth $100 than $100,000. He then went on to comment on what he missed when he made this prediction. First, the economist said that he was far too optimistic about the U.S. coming to its senses about sensible crypto regulation.  Related Reading: Crypto Founder Predicts The Collapse Of Bitcoin In This Timeframe Rogoff, who was the former chief economist of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), indicated that the Donald Trump administration has gone about Bitcoin and crypto regulation in the wrong way. He questioned why policymakers would want to facilitate tax evasion and illegal activities, likely in reference to regulations such as the GENIUS Act, which have provided regulatory clarity.  It is worth mentioning that one of the reasons the Harvard economist had predicted that Bitcoin was more likely to go to $100 was based on his belief that government regulation would trigger lower prices. He had made this prediction when BTC was trading at around $11,000. Rogoff claimed back then that the flagship crypto needed global regulation to crack down on its use for money laundering.  The former IMF chief believed that if this regulation took away the possibility of money laundering and tax evasion, then Bitcoin’s actual use cases for transactions were very small. As such, he was banking on BTC lacking any demand, which would drive its price lower rather than higher.  However, that hasn’t been the case as government regulation has only boosted Bitcoin’s demand. The flagship crypto rallied to $100,000, a price level Rogoff said it won’t reach, for the first time last year following Donald Trump’s victory. Meanwhile, BTC has reached new highs on the back of regulatory clarity, including its rally to a previous all-time high (ATH) just before the passage of the GENIUS Act last month.  Further Reasons For The Missed Prediction The Harvard economist also stated that he did not appreciate how Bitcoin would compete with fiat currencies to serve as the transaction medium of choice in the $20 trillion global underground economy. He further remarked that this demand puts a floor on its price.  Related Reading: Two Scenarios Map Out Bitcoin Price Crash After Recovery In addition to being a transaction medium of choice, BTC has also gained a reputation as a store of value, which has created demand for it among traditional finance (TradFi) investors. These investors have gained exposure to Bitcoin mainly through the ETFs. Interestingly, Harvard recently revealed a $117 million stake in BlackRock’s BTC ETF.  Lastly, Rogoff said that he did not anticipate a situation where regulators, especially the regulator in chief, would be able to brazenly hold hundreds of millions or even billions of dollars in crypto without consequence, considering the “blatant conflict of interest.”  At the time of writing, the Bitcoin price is trading at around $113,600, up in the last 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap. Featured image from Pixabay, chart from Tradingview.com
Threshold
T$0.01606+2.55%
U
U$0.01495-21.31%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.586-0.84%
Partager
NewsBTC2025/08/21 20:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

U.S. Democratic Senators propose "Official Income Curbing and Non-Disclosure Act" in response to Trump's relationship with the crypto industry

PeckShield: Silo Finance suffered a security breach, losing approximately $545,000

Economist Who Predicted Bitcoin Would Go To $100 Before $100,000 Returns

Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Hits 200 Sponsor Milestone, Announces New Headline Speakers

PA Daily | Ethereum spot ETF has seen net inflows for 12 consecutive days; an institution is suspected to have purchased more than 100,000 ETH through OTC