The post Brett Goldstein’s ‘All Of You’ Started As An ‘Illegally’ Filmed Short appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. (Left to right) Imogen Poots and Brett Goldstein in ‘All of You.’ Apple Films Brett Goldstein is now a household name thanks to acclaimed work, including Ted Lasso and Shrinking. However, when the British comedian, writer, producer, and actor made the short film ten years ago that has become All of You, it was a different story. “Ten years ago, it was nothing and nobody,” he says with a laugh as we chat over Zoom. “We made the original short film, which is essentially the first ten minutes of the feature, with three people: me, Will Bridges, and Laura Haddock. We went on the streets of London and just shot everything illegally.” Bridges co-wrote All of You with Goldstein and returns as director for the feature version. “Will had his camera really far away from us, so it didn’t look like we were filming anything, and they did it all with a long lens. We just walked around with him filming us and wearing little secret mics. That’s how we did the short film. We made it for something like fifty quid altogether. The film we made in two days for basically no money really felt special. I did other things, bigger things, but kept coming back to this short, and it was like, ‘There’s something really special about it.’ The more we went on, the busier we both got. I did Ted Lasso and Shrinking, and Will did Black Mirror and Stranger Things, but we’d still talk all the time. We keep talking about this short, this story, and these two characters, and eventually, we finally got the chance to write and make it.” Brett Goldstein Clicked With Imogen Poots Over Zoom All of You is a science fiction romantic drama that has Emmy Award winner Goldstein and Green… The post Brett Goldstein’s ‘All Of You’ Started As An ‘Illegally’ Filmed Short appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. (Left to right) Imogen Poots and Brett Goldstein in ‘All of You.’ Apple Films Brett Goldstein is now a household name thanks to acclaimed work, including Ted Lasso and Shrinking. However, when the British comedian, writer, producer, and actor made the short film ten years ago that has become All of You, it was a different story. “Ten years ago, it was nothing and nobody,” he says with a laugh as we chat over Zoom. “We made the original short film, which is essentially the first ten minutes of the feature, with three people: me, Will Bridges, and Laura Haddock. We went on the streets of London and just shot everything illegally.” Bridges co-wrote All of You with Goldstein and returns as director for the feature version. “Will had his camera really far away from us, so it didn’t look like we were filming anything, and they did it all with a long lens. We just walked around with him filming us and wearing little secret mics. That’s how we did the short film. We made it for something like fifty quid altogether. The film we made in two days for basically no money really felt special. I did other things, bigger things, but kept coming back to this short, and it was like, ‘There’s something really special about it.’ The more we went on, the busier we both got. I did Ted Lasso and Shrinking, and Will did Black Mirror and Stranger Things, but we’d still talk all the time. We keep talking about this short, this story, and these two characters, and eventually, we finally got the chance to write and make it.” Brett Goldstein Clicked With Imogen Poots Over Zoom All of You is a science fiction romantic drama that has Emmy Award winner Goldstein and Green…

Brett Goldstein’s ‘All Of You’ Started As An ‘Illegally’ Filmed Short

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 06:33
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016891-1.22%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00541-3.39%
Nobody Sausage
NOBODY$0.043072-24.67%
Solchat
CHAT$0.2142-8.30%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01599-5.71%

(Left to right) Imogen Poots and Brett Goldstein in ‘All of You.’

Apple Films

Brett Goldstein is now a household name thanks to acclaimed work, including Ted Lasso and Shrinking. However, when the British comedian, writer, producer, and actor made the short film ten years ago that has become All of You, it was a different story.

“Ten years ago, it was nothing and nobody,” he says with a laugh as we chat over Zoom. “We made the original short film, which is essentially the first ten minutes of the feature, with three people: me, Will Bridges, and Laura Haddock. We went on the streets of London and just shot everything illegally.” Bridges co-wrote All of You with Goldstein and returns as director for the feature version.

“Will had his camera really far away from us, so it didn’t look like we were filming anything, and they did it all with a long lens. We just walked around with him filming us and wearing little secret mics. That’s how we did the short film. We made it for something like fifty quid altogether. The film we made in two days for basically no money really felt special. I did other things, bigger things, but kept coming back to this short, and it was like, ‘There’s something really special about it.’ The more we went on, the busier we both got. I did Ted Lasso and Shrinking, and Will did Black Mirror and Stranger Things, but we’d still talk all the time. We keep talking about this short, this story, and these two characters, and eventually, we finally got the chance to write and make it.”

Brett Goldstein Clicked With Imogen Poots Over Zoom

All of You is a science fiction romantic drama that has Emmy Award winner Goldstein and Green Room’s Imogen Poots playing a man and woman called Simon and Laura, who are the best of friends, but secretly have deep feelings for each other, even after taking a special test to match them with their soulmate. All of You will be available in select theaters and stream on Apple TV+ starting Friday, September 26, 2025.

“I was sent the short and the script before meeting with Brett,” Poots reveals. “It was so great, everyone was so wonderful in the short, and it was such an interesting idea. With the script itself, the feature was great to read, as it presented a piece of original writing with a unique idea and characters whom you sympathized with in different ways. It just felt complicated in a way that was really intriguing and exciting to play.”

The first time she met Goldstein was over an informal Zoom call, and, much like their characters, they clicked immediately.

“We just had a really great conversation, and we spoke about the movie, but of course, what the film throws up are your own experiences, how you feel about the world, what you’ve learned, and we just really felt like we’d known each other a long time. After that Zoom, we then did a more professional thing where we read through parts of the script, and it was really great. Zoom is often almost impossible to establish a connection with somebody; you don’t know where to look, so we had all of that against us, but it still worked.”

Goldstein adds, “Even on the Zoom, when we did that reading to show the producers and the finance people, even on a Zoom where Imogen is in one corner, I’m in another corner, and our eyes aren’t even looking in the right direction, you could still see this works. Imogen brought everything to the table. I didn’t know Imogen, but I knew she was a brilliant actor, and I was intimidated to work with her because she had done so much great work. I get embarrassed to talk about it because it’s all very sincere, but she was so wonderful, and like, ‘You’re safe with me, I’m safe with you. We can be vulnerable with each other, so let’s do it.’ We did, and it was trusting, being present with each other and staying connected, and all of that.”

(Left to right) Brett Goldstein, Imogen Poots, and William Bridges attend Apple’s ‘All of You’ New York premiere on September 17, 2025 in New York City.

Getty Images

Vivarium‘s Poots continues, “Laura and Simon activate something. There’s no Laura without Simon, and vice versa, in the context of this story and this script. There could have been many different Lauras and Simons, whatever they might have been, and each would have been its own thing. It ultimately distilled down to whatever we share as actors together in a scene that’s sort of ineffable, maybe.”

While parallels can be drawn with shows like Black Mirror, which All of You’s director and co-writer Bridges worked on, and films like Sliding Doors and Four Weddings, due to the film dropping in and out of characters’ lives at various points in their lives, those weren’t the film’s inspirations.

“I love both of those films but they weren’t references, if I’m honest,” Goldstein confirms. “Our lookbook stuff was more; it’s probably more like Before Sunrise and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. In terms of what I wanted from Simon and Laura, it is the feeling of Don’t Look Now I love that film, and I particularly love it because of Julie Christie and Donald Sutherland. What they’re doing in that film makes me believe they’re married and have known each other forever. I believe everything about them, and there’s something so natural about how they touch each other and interact with each other; that’s what I wanted with Laura and Simon. I wanted it to feel real. Obviously, it’s a very different film.”

(Left to right) Brett Goldstein and Imogen Poots in ‘All of You.’

Apple Films

Brett Goldstein Loved Getting Back To Basics For ‘All Of You’

Both leads, who are no strangers to starring in films and shows with considerably more budget than All of You, relished stripping away everything and getting back to basics. Goldstein says it made the movie more authentic.

“I knew on day one, when we did the first scene,” he recalls. “It was the one where I pick her up in the car to take her to the hospital, and because of the way it was, there were cameras rigged up, but no one else was in the car, so it’s just me and her. There was no room for anyone else. All we had was a walkie-talkie with Will telling us ‘Action’ and ‘Cut.’ We’re driving around London, and it’s the first time we’re acting together. I remember feeling so emotionally affected when the thing happens, and I really was like, ‘Oh, fuck. I feel like I could cry,’ but I thought, ‘Oh, well, this is great.’ That’s all Imogen. She made it brilliant.”

“When you’re making something smaller, and physically smaller in terms of people involved, everyone leans in. Every member of the crew is there because they love the thing. They’re not there because they’re getting a big payday. They’re there because they believe in the thing, and that really spreads. You can feel that, and it makes magic.”

Poots continues, “It’s so rewarding because everybody there wants the best for the project. The best part about pure collaboration, and what Brett says about really trusting each other, is that it also accords great importance to honesty. No one is sensitive in their professional life on a project like this, because you have to make the most of your days, and it has to be the best it can be, and get as close to the truth as possible. So with this kind of filmmaking, everything is pure and passionate.”

A great example of making choices that enhance the film despite challenges is the remote cottage location used for All of You’s finale. “It’s perfect. That was such a good find,” Brett Goldstein concludes. “The problem was that it was so secluded that we couldn’t take any trucks down or anything. We had to carry all the equipment down these cliffs to get to it. It’s fucking great though. I loved it.”

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/simonthompson/2025/09/25/brett-goldsteins-all-of-you-started-as-an-illegally-filmed-short/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Avalanche Jumps 10% While Market Sinks—MAGAX Presale Targets 1,350% Upside

Avalanche Jumps 10% While Market Sinks—MAGAX Presale Targets 1,350% Upside

Avalanche surged 10% while most cryptos dropped, fueled by institutional buying and DeFi growth. Discover how the MAGAX presale targets 1,350% upside by giving retail investors early access.
1
1$0.009263-37.37%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001534-6.97%
Partager
Cryptodaily2025/09/26 00:44
Partager
HYPE Price Prediction: ASTER vs HYPE Battle Heats Up as Analysts Call HYPE “Golden Buy” at $42 – Who Wins?

HYPE Price Prediction: ASTER vs HYPE Battle Heats Up as Analysts Call HYPE “Golden Buy” at $42 – Who Wins?

HYPE price prediction has hinged on a $40–42 base after a deeper pullback, as prior 20% cycles have been followed by new highs. Fibonacci levels near $42–46 have aligned with support, and user growth plus ongoing accumulation have supported a $55–60 recovery scenario if consolidation persists.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$41.16-9.87%
Aster
ASTER$1.8711-18.32%
NEAR
NEAR$2.721-9.36%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/26 05:28
Partager
Is BNB Parabolic Run Over or Just Paused?

Is BNB Parabolic Run Over or Just Paused?

BNB retraced from $1,019 to a low of $950 but rebounded and is currently trading slightly higher at the time of writing.  The coin joins the rest of the crypto market in a recent wave of selloffs. As a result, the global cryptocurrency market cap dropped to its lowest level in almost a month. The latest selling sentiment across the market is unsurprising, as a previous analysis noted that the sector is expected to experience significant selling pressure this week. Nonetheless, investors lost a whopping $1.14 billion in the derivatives market over the last 24 hours. Based on recent price movements, there is no doubt that the bulls are the top losers. The scenario remains the same with those who traded BNB.  They lost over $11 million.  A closer look at the 1-day chart reveals that the altcoin has lost over 6% since the start of the day. However, a look at its price action since the week started shows it has struggled for most of the session. It wasn’t spared from Monday’s decline, which resulted in a 5% drop.  Trading action between Tuesday and Wednesday failed to see the coin reclaim lost levels. While investors struggled to stage a buyback, the latest waves happened. As a result, questions arise about whether the parabolic run has come to an end.  It is worth noting that aside from fundamentals, the various activities taking place in the BNB chain were some of the main drivers of its run. The launch of ASTER and other tokens sparked a massive surge in volume and demand for the native coin.  Data from DeFiLlama reveals that DEX volume soared during this period, while net inflow was minimal for most of the uptrend. However, this changed, starting Sep 21, when inflows soared and prices reacted with a sharp retracement after peaking at $1,087.  Will BNB Surge Higher?  Reading from the highlighted project reveals that a new factor, distinct from the ones the asset encountered prior to the 21st, is at play, and prices are reacting to it. Recent data shows that the chain is experiencing the largest inflow in almost three months. Taking this into consideration, there is a high likelihood that the uptrend is over, and the unfolding trend will persist. Nonetheless, a previous analysis highlighted another indication that could signal the end of the parabolic run. It noted that the asset may struggle to break above a resistance or gradually lose momentum.  A closer look at trading action over the last three days shows no definite signs of this playing out as it previously did. However, price action between Tuesday and Wednesday shows slight similarities. After slipping below $1,025 on Monday, BNB attempted to reclaim it the next day with limited success. The previous intraday session saw the asset surge higher, retraced, and closed with a doji. With recent prices aligning with the previous price structure that signals the end of the parabolic run, there’s a high chance it’s over.  Aside from price movements, indicators are flipping bearish. It is worth noting that since the breakout of the bollinger bands on Sunday, BNB has mostly seen further corrections that sent prices lower. It rebounded off the middle band a few hours ago. The metric suggests further declines ahead.  The post Is BNB Parabolic Run Over or Just Paused? appeared first on Cointab.
Binance Coin
BNB$947.8-6.78%
1
1$0.009263-37.37%
Capverse
CAP$0.11095-3.91%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/26 05:29
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Avalanche Jumps 10% While Market Sinks—MAGAX Presale Targets 1,350% Upside

HYPE Price Prediction: ASTER vs HYPE Battle Heats Up as Analysts Call HYPE “Golden Buy” at $42 – Who Wins?

Is BNB Parabolic Run Over or Just Paused?

Ken Griffin criticized Trump’s tariff exemptions for big firms, calling them anti-American

SBF’s ‘gm’ Tweet Sparks Speculation of Comeback Amidst New Solana-Based Perp Dex