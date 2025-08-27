Brevan Howard and Lunate Launch Abu Dhabi Investment Platform

Lunate is committing $2 billion to a new Abu Dhabi-based investment platform with hedge fund Brevan Howard.

The partnership includes exclusive funds leveraging Brevan Howard’s macro and digital asset strategies.

Lunate will also take a minority stake in Brevan Howard, expanding into hedge funds.

Abu Dhabi-based investment manager Lunate, with $110 billion in assets under management, has partnered with hedge fund giant Brevan Howard, which manages $34 billion, to establish a new investment platform in the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM).

The launch begins with a $2 billion long-term commitment from Lunate. It will create a suite of exclusive funds that build on Brevan Howard’s expertise in macro and digital assets.

Strategic stake in Brevan Howard

As part of the agreement, Lunate will acquire a minority ownership stake in Brevan Howard, marking its first expansion into hedge funds. The move diversifies Lunate’s offerings for clients across the GCC and globally. At the same time, it strengthens Brevan Howard’s presence in the region.

Brevan Howard established its regional headquarters in ADGM in early 2023, which has since grown into its largest office by assets under management worldwide. The new platform will support Abu Dhabi’s ambitions to become a leading global financial center, with ADGM offering regulatory strength, international access, and a growing talent pool.

Lunate Managing Partner Khalifa Al Suwaidi described the partnership as a step toward offering clients access to differentiated hedge fund strategies. In his words:

Also, Brevan Howard founder Alan Howard highlighted the firm’s long-term commitment to the region and the opportunity to expand alongside Lunate. “The long-term partnership with Lunate reflects our deep and ongoing commitment to the region,” Howard said.

Lunate Adds HSBC as First International Authorized Participant for Its ETFs

In July, the Abu Dhabi-based investment manager appointed HSBC Bank UK as an Authorized Participant (AP) for its UCITS and SCA-regulated ETF ranges. This marks HSBC as Lunate’s first international AP and the seventh overall, enhancing liquidity and accessibility for investors.

The partnership strengthens Lunate’s global reach and aligns with its strategy to expand its ETF investor base. HSBC’s global scale and ETF market expertise will boost visibility and trading efficiency for Lunate’s ETFs listed on ADX and DFM.

Lunate offers 18 equity and fixed-income ETFs across developed and emerging markets, providing cost-effective portfolio diversification. The move is also seen as a milestone for the UAE’s growing ETF ecosystem.