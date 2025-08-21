Brevan Howard’s crypto division CEO Gautam Sharma departs after five years

Brevan Howard reportedly managed $34 billion in assets as of April 2025, with the company's digital asset division, set up in 2021, managing $2 billion.

Gautam Sharma, the CEO of alternative investment management company Brevan Howard’s digital assets division, is reportedly leaving after five years. The departure could spell changes for the division, which has grown significantly in the past few years and manages $2 billion in assets.

According to a Bloomberg report on Wednesday, Brevan Howard has no plans to fill the role. Meanwhile, the company in May promoted Chris Rayner-Cook, former head of global trading and financing at Coinbase, as the digital assets division’s chief investment officer.

Brevan Howard’s digital asset division has over 10 portfolio managers, 13 investment professionals and 15 blockchain engineers.

