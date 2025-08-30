Bridging the Gaps: Prabal Banerjee on Scalability, Interoperability, and the Future of DeFi

What if blockchain technology could be as seamless as swiping a credit card or streaming your favorite show? In this episode of The Defiant Podcast, we sit down with Prabal Banerjee, co-founder of Avail and Former Research Lead at Polygon, to explore how he’s working to make that vision a reality. Prabal shares his insights on tackling some of the biggest challenges in the blockchain space, from data availability and scalability to fragmentation and user experience. His mission? To make blockchain invisible to the end user.

We also dive into the multichain future and why interoperability is the key to mass adoption. Prabal explains how Avail is building the infrastructure to unify the fragmented blockchain ecosystem and shares exciting news about Avail’s acquisition of Arcana, a move that could redefine how developers and users experience Web3.

00:00 Imagine a seamless blockchain world: Introducing Prabal Banerjee and today’s themes

02:18 What is Avail? Tackling scalability and fragmentation in a multichain world

03:55 Why fragmentation matters: The case for interoperability over single-chain dominance

08:11 Making blockchain invisible: Lessons from Web2 and the user experience problem

10:04 Bridging pain points: Why blockchain meta-interoperability is the future

16:16 The role of wallets and abstracting complexity for mass adoption

25:08 Interoperability between rollups and sovereign chains: Unlocking new possibilities

36:02 Beyond 8 billion users: The rise of agents and verifiable internet interactions

40:48 Avail’s acquisition of Arcana: What it means for developers and users

50:02 Lightning round: Blockchain problems, overhyped trends, and Prabal’s favorite chain