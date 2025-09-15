British investment bank Barclays spoke clearly about the Fed’s September interest rate decision! “The decision is clear! However…”

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 21:30
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.444-2.71%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017204-4.35%
Polkadot
DOT$4.136-3.79%
Major
MAJOR$0.15764-5.96%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13246-0.39%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01691-3.70%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08136+7.26%

The Fed will announce its critical interest rate decision in just two days, on September 17. While the market considers a rate cut a certainty, a 25 basis point rate cut is priced in at 94.2%, and a 50 basis point rate cut is priced in at 5.8%.

At this point, while the September decision will be the FED’s first interest rate decision of 2025, British investment bank Barclays announced its forecast.

Barclays said in its report that it is certain that the Fed will cut interest rates by 25 basis points this week.

Barclays US Chief Economist Marc Giannoni said a 25 basis point rate cut in September was certain, but the future policy stance remained uncertain.

With just a few days left until the FED’s interest rate decision, US President Donald Trump continues to pressure interest rates.

Donald Trump increased pressure on the Fed to make a major cut, saying in his latest tweet, “Now is the perfect time to lower interest rates. I predict a major cut.”

Trump, who continues to pressure interest rates, insulted Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, calling him an “idiot” and threatening to dismiss him for not boldly lowering interest rates.

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/british-investment-bank-barclays-spoke-clearly-about-the-feds-september-interest-rate-decision-the-decision-is-clear-however/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Circle plunges nearly 10% as XRP Ledger integrates USDC, EVM sidechain to launch in Q2

Circle plunges nearly 10% as XRP Ledger integrates USDC, EVM sidechain to launch in Q2

Stablecoin issuer Circle (CRCL) saw a 9.1% decline on Thursday after it revealed that it has integrated USDC on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), making it available for businesses and users on the remittance-based token's blockchain.
USDCoin
USDC$0.9995+0.02%
XRP
XRP$3.0101-0.28%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01351-5.19%
Partager
Fxstreet2025/06/13 07:20
Partager
Strategy Accumulates Billions with Bold Bitcoin Purchases

Strategy Accumulates Billions with Bold Bitcoin Purchases

Strategy leads public companies with the largest Bitcoin reserves. The company continuously acquires BTC, impacting the corporate crypto landscape. Continue Reading:Strategy Accumulates Billions with Bold Bitcoin Purchases The post Strategy Accumulates Billions with Bold Bitcoin Purchases appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Bitcoin
BTC$114,534.56-0.68%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06133-1.77%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/15 20:17
Partager
Token unlocks this week: Optimism (OP) and Fasttoken (FTN) lead $790M release

Token unlocks this week: Optimism (OP) and Fasttoken (FTN) lead $790M release

Major token unlock events totaling $790 million are scheduled for this week, according to Tokenomist data. Optimism leads the cliff unlock category, and Solana dominates linear releases. The unlocks include both large single events exceeding $5 million and daily linear releases above $1 million across multiple blockchain projects. Optimism leads large cliff unlocks Optimism dominates […]
Fasttoken
FTN$4.39562-0.07%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01351-5.19%
Major
MAJOR$0.15825-5.02%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/15 20:46
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Circle plunges nearly 10% as XRP Ledger integrates USDC, EVM sidechain to launch in Q2

Strategy Accumulates Billions with Bold Bitcoin Purchases

Token unlocks this week: Optimism (OP) and Fasttoken (FTN) lead $790M release

K9 Finance offers hacker $23K bounty after $2.4M Shibarium hack

US Treasury Secretary: Cryptocurrency will not threaten the status of the US dollar, but stablecoins will help consolidate the hegemony of the US dollar