British police arrest teenage member of hacker group accused of extorting over $115 million

PANews reported on September 21st that according to Cryptopolitan, British police have arrested a teenager associated with the Scattered Spider hacker group, which is accused of extorting over $115 million in ransoms from over 100 organizations. The arrested 19-year-old suspect, Thalha Jubair, is suspected of involvement in approximately 120 cyberattacks. Investigations revealed that he was exposed when he used the ransom proceeds to purchase game gift cards and food delivery. The group previously used SIM card theft and social engineering attacks to commit crimes, targeting several major institutions, including the US federal court system. According to court documents, the Scattered Spider hacker group has carried out multiple ransomware attacks since May 2022, with five victim companies paying ransoms of approximately $89.5 million. The FBI stated that it has seized $36 million in digital assets from server wallets controlled by Jubair.