The post Brittany Force Reflects On A NHRA Career At Full Throttle And What Comes Next appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. GAINESVILLE, FL – MARCH 11: Brittany Force (#1 Monster Energy Top Fuel Dragster) watches her crew prepare her dragster during qualfying for the AMALIE Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals on March 11, 2023 at Gainesville Raceway in Gainesville, FL. (Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire via Getty Images When Brittany Force commits to something, she floors it. After all you don’t become the fastest woman in NHRA history by easing into the throttle. For 13 of her 39 years, she’s strapped into a Top Fuel dragster and launched herself down quarter-mile dragstrips at over 330 miles an hour. That’s not a career you do halfway. But now, after two NHRA championships, a cabinet full of Wallys, record-setting runs, and a lifetime’s worth of moments, she’s turning the page to start a new chapter. That news isn’t new — Force announced that she would step away to start a family with her husband, Bobby, a few weeks ago. But what’s worth pausing on now isn’t the headline, it’s the meaning behind it. Force isn’t retiring so much as shifting gears, and taking time to reflect on a career she says has already given her more than she ever dreamed. “If I were to rewind back to 2013, my rookie season, I think I’ve accomplished more than I ever could have imagined,” Force says. “My big focus (then) was I just want to get a win. I wanted to stand in a winner’s circle with my team.” That focus became her eyes on the biggest prize, an NHRA Top Fuel title. Something her legendary father accomplished an astounding 16 times. Brittany earned not just one, but two NHRA Top Fuel titles. “I never imagined two championships ever,” she says. “And when that first one came, that’s really when it… The post Brittany Force Reflects On A NHRA Career At Full Throttle And What Comes Next appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. GAINESVILLE, FL – MARCH 11: Brittany Force (#1 Monster Energy Top Fuel Dragster) watches her crew prepare her dragster during qualfying for the AMALIE Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals on March 11, 2023 at Gainesville Raceway in Gainesville, FL. (Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire via Getty Images When Brittany Force commits to something, she floors it. After all you don’t become the fastest woman in NHRA history by easing into the throttle. For 13 of her 39 years, she’s strapped into a Top Fuel dragster and launched herself down quarter-mile dragstrips at over 330 miles an hour. That’s not a career you do halfway. But now, after two NHRA championships, a cabinet full of Wallys, record-setting runs, and a lifetime’s worth of moments, she’s turning the page to start a new chapter. That news isn’t new — Force announced that she would step away to start a family with her husband, Bobby, a few weeks ago. But what’s worth pausing on now isn’t the headline, it’s the meaning behind it. Force isn’t retiring so much as shifting gears, and taking time to reflect on a career she says has already given her more than she ever dreamed. “If I were to rewind back to 2013, my rookie season, I think I’ve accomplished more than I ever could have imagined,” Force says. “My big focus (then) was I just want to get a win. I wanted to stand in a winner’s circle with my team.” That focus became her eyes on the biggest prize, an NHRA Top Fuel title. Something her legendary father accomplished an astounding 16 times. Brittany earned not just one, but two NHRA Top Fuel titles. “I never imagined two championships ever,” she says. “And when that first one came, that’s really when it…

Brittany Force Reflects On A NHRA Career At Full Throttle And What Comes Next

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 23:37
1
1$0.010861+42.79%
Threshold
T$0.01631-2.10%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.0663-3.72%
GET
GET$0.00722-2.27%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08818-0.54%

GAINESVILLE, FL – MARCH 11: Brittany Force (#1 Monster Energy Top Fuel Dragster) watches her crew prepare her dragster during qualfying for the AMALIE Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals on March 11, 2023 at Gainesville Raceway in Gainesville, FL. (Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

When Brittany Force commits to something, she floors it. After all you don’t become the fastest woman in NHRA history by easing into the throttle. For 13 of her 39 years, she’s strapped into a Top Fuel dragster and launched herself down quarter-mile dragstrips at over 330 miles an hour. That’s not a career you do halfway. But now, after two NHRA championships, a cabinet full of Wallys, record-setting runs, and a lifetime’s worth of moments, she’s turning the page to start a new chapter.

That news isn’t new — Force announced that she would step away to start a family with her husband, Bobby, a few weeks ago. But what’s worth pausing on now isn’t the headline, it’s the meaning behind it. Force isn’t retiring so much as shifting gears, and taking time to reflect on a career she says has already given her more than she ever dreamed.

“If I were to rewind back to 2013, my rookie season, I think I’ve accomplished more than I ever could have imagined,” Force says. “My big focus (then) was I just want to get a win. I wanted to stand in a winner’s circle with my team.”

That focus became her eyes on the biggest prize, an NHRA Top Fuel title. Something her legendary father accomplished an astounding 16 times. Brittany earned not just one, but two NHRA Top Fuel titles.

“I never imagined two championships ever,” she says. “And when that first one came, that’s really when it was, “okay, now we want more’.”

March 29, 2014: John Force and Brittany Force are interviewed in Club Nitro during the 15th Annual SummitRacing.com NHRA Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, NV. (Photo by Jeff Speer/Icon SMI/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Those two titles came in 2017 and 2022. The first was a milestone — she was the first woman since Shirley Muldowney in 1982 to win NHRA’s Top Fuel crown. The second was validation, proof that the first wasn’t a one-off. And in true Force fashion, both came with different kinds of pressure: fighting for the No. 1 spot in 2017, then defending it in 2022.

“You can’t beat a championship,” she said. “But to be able to do it twice — the first time chasing it, the second time being chased — that was really exciting.”

Yet her career highlights aren’t just etched in the record books. One of her most vivid memories came long before a title — lining up against her father, the legendary John Force, years ago during a test session in Florida.

“I remember looking over and seeing my dad’s Castrol car in the lane next to me, the sunset in the background. It was a surreal moment,” she said. “I grew up watching him, and suddenly I was racing against him. He completely kicked my ass that day, but just to be able to see that was something I never thought I would experience. And it was such a moment that hit me so hard. I’ll never forget it.”

Force has also carried a role she didn’t initially expect: that of a trailblazer. She’s always been candid about the weight and reward of inspiring other women in motorsports.

Brittany Force warms up the tires as she prepares to race during the first round qualifier of the top fuel dragster entries at Sonoma Raceway in Sonoma,Calif. on Friday July 26, 2013, at the 2013 NHRA Sonoma Nationals. (Photo by Michael Macor/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

Hearst Newspapers via Getty Images

“I’ve had so many females come up to me and say, ‘You inspired me to chase my own path.’ That’s a win in itself,” she says. “When I started, the sport was so male-dominated. Now you see more women not just driving, but working on teams, in PR, in marketing. It’s opened people’s eyes.”

Which brings us back to her decision. For Force, stepping away wasn’t about slowing down but choosing where to direct her energy. Marriage, starting a family, and her father’s recent accident all put things into perspective. And in doing so, she’s following a well-worn path her sisters once took. Both Ashley and Courtney Force were stars in the sport before stepping away to start families of their own. Brittany, the youngest of the four Force daughters, now carries on that same family tradition — chase the dream at full throttle, then knowing when it’s time to shift into another gear.

“I believe you dedicate everything to driving — to my team, to chasing a championship — or you dedicate everything to starting a family,” she says. “I don’t think you can do both. For me, I knew deep down it was time. I’ve given 13 years to this sport, and I’m ready for a shift.”

Still, this isn’t a hard stop. Force is quick to point out she isn’t disappearing. She plans to remain involved with John Force Racing. And even that has a family precedent; oldest sister Adria Hight built her career outside the racecar as CFO of John Force Racing.

LAS VEGAS, NV – APRIL 16: Brittany Force (1 TF) Monster Energy/Flav R Pac NHRA Top Fuel Dragster waves to fans during pre-race ceremonies prior to the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals Camping World Drag Racing Series on April 16, 2023 at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Speer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

And the door to driving again isn’t locked shut.

“I love NHRA drag racing,” she says. “I’ll definitely still be out at the races. The door isn’t closed on driving — I just can’t make that decision now.”

And as for her legacy? That’s something she doesn’t see as hers alone.

“When you say legacy, it can’t just be mine. It’s my family’s,” she says. “We’ve all shared this passion. My dad carved the path, my sisters drove, and I found success in Top Fuel.”

Force makes it clear that family in this context isn’t just blood — it’s every single person at John Force Racing. The crew chiefs, the crew guys, the people in the shop.

“Not only is it this family, but we are under John Force Racing umbrella,” she says. “We are one family, one team.”

In drag racing, four seconds defines a run. In life, it can take decades to define what truly matters. By stepping back on her own terms, Brittany Force is sending a message as powerful as any record-setting pass: that even in a world built on speed, sometimes the bravest move is slowing down.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/gregengle/2025/09/21/brittany-force-reflects-on-a-nhra-career-at-full-throttle-and-what-comes-next/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Ethereum price predictions are turning heads, with analysts suggesting ETH could climb to $10,000 by 2026 as institutional demand and network upgrades drive growth. While Ethereum remains a blue-chip asset, investors looking for sharper multiples are eyeing Layer Brett (LBRETT). Currently in presale at just $0.0058, the Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin is drawing huge [...] The post Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Bluefin
BLUE$0.08619+9.96%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5159-2.40%
Memecoin
MEME$0.00266+1.14%
Partager
Blockonomi2025/09/17 23:45
Partager
Whales Dump 200 Million XRP in Just 2 Weeks – Is XRP’s Price on the Verge of Collapse?

Whales Dump 200 Million XRP in Just 2 Weeks – Is XRP’s Price on the Verge of Collapse?

Whales offload 200 million XRP leaving market uncertainty behind. XRP faces potential collapse as whales drive major price shifts. Is XRP’s future in danger after massive sell-off by whales? XRP’s price has been under intense pressure recently as whales reportedly offloaded a staggering 200 million XRP over the past two weeks. This massive sell-off has raised alarms across the cryptocurrency community, as many wonder if the market is on the brink of collapse or just undergoing a temporary correction. According to crypto analyst Ali (@ali_charts), this surge in whale activity correlates directly with the price fluctuations seen in the past few weeks. XRP experienced a sharp spike in late July and early August, but the price quickly reversed as whales began to sell their holdings in large quantities. The increased volume during this period highlights the intensity of the sell-off, leaving many traders to question the future of XRP’s value. Whales have offloaded around 200 million $XRP in the last two weeks! pic.twitter.com/MiSQPpDwZM — Ali (@ali_charts) September 17, 2025 Also Read: Shiba Inu’s Price Is at a Tipping Point: Will It Break or Crash Soon? Can XRP Recover or Is a Bigger Decline Ahead? As the market absorbs the effects of the whale offload, technical indicators suggest that XRP may be facing a period of consolidation. The Relative Strength Index (RSI), currently sitting at 53.05, signals a neutral market stance, indicating that XRP could move in either direction. This leaves traders uncertain whether the XRP will break above its current resistance levels or continue to fall as more whales sell off their holdings. Source: Tradingview Additionally, the Bollinger Bands, suggest that XRP is nearing the upper limits of its range. This often points to a potential slowdown or pullback in price, further raising concerns about the future direction of the XRP. With the price currently around $3.02, many are questioning whether XRP can regain its footing or if it will continue to decline. The Aftermath of Whale Activity: Is XRP’s Future in Danger? Despite the large sell-off, XRP is not yet showing signs of total collapse. However, the market remains fragile, and the price is likely to remain volatile in the coming days. With whales continuing to influence price movements, many investors are watching closely to see if this trend will reverse or intensify. The coming weeks will be critical for determining whether XRP can stabilize or face further declines. The combination of whale offloading and technical indicators suggest that XRP’s price is at a crossroads. Traders and investors alike are waiting for clear signals to determine if the XRP will bounce back or continue its downward trajectory. Also Read: Metaplanet’s Bold Move: $15M U.S. Subsidiary to Supercharge Bitcoin Strategy The post Whales Dump 200 Million XRP in Just 2 Weeks – Is XRP’s Price on the Verge of Collapse? appeared first on 36Crypto.
Union
U$0.012696-5.37%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08827+0.36%
Movement
MOVE$0.1271-1.24%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/17 23:42
Partager
AVAX, SUI & ZX: Q4 Outlook for September’s Fastest Growing Altcoins

AVAX, SUI & ZX: Q4 Outlook for September’s Fastest Growing Altcoins

AVAX and SUI ride strong September momentum into Q4, while ZX seed buyers lock in $0.003 entry for DeFi’s first 0DTE options platform, targeting explosive upside at listing.
holoride
RIDE$0.001013-4.07%
SUI
SUI$3.6086-1.72%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001859-4.76%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/21 23:40
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Whales Dump 200 Million XRP in Just 2 Weeks – Is XRP’s Price on the Verge of Collapse?

AVAX, SUI & ZX: Q4 Outlook for September’s Fastest Growing Altcoins

Arthur Hayes allegedly sold 96,600 HYPE tokens worth $5.1 million

One Of Frank Sinatra’s Most Famous Albums Is Back In The Spotlight