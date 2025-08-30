‘Bro Country’ Hits No. 1 In America

Hardy and Ernest debut at No. 1 on the iTunes Top Songs chart with “Bro Country,” the top new release as the latest tracking week begins. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 11: HARDY performs onstage during Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace big game after party celebrating the release of “Coming Home” by Usher and “Gin & Juice” by Dre and Snoop at Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace ) Getty Images for Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace

Country music is in the midst of a resurgence in America. The style, which never truly went away, has become increasingly popular over the past few years. Many musicians have pivoted to the field — either for the first time, or as a return.

Two artists who have scored multiple country hits in the past who have also experimented with other styles in today’s multi-genre world are back with a tune that pays tribute to a specific subgenre of country.

“Bro Country” Reaches No. 1

Hardy and Ernest shoot right to No. 1 with “Bro Country,” the biggest new release on the iTunes Top Songs chart this Friday (August 29). The track has quickly become the bestselling tune on the important platform at the beginning of a new tracking period in the music business.

“Bro Country” Replaces “Golden” at No. 1

“Bro Country” couldn’t sound less like the track it replaces atop the iTunes chart. Before this new tracking period began, the throne was held by “Golden,” the biggest hit from Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters film. Now that cut, credited to Huntr/x, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami and Ejae, falls just one space to No. 2.

Hardy and Ernest Celebrate Macho Country Music

“Bro Country” is a celebration not just of the macho side of country music, but of the return of the distinctly American style. The single calls back to “whiskey and bandits” and “outlaws with long hair.” Hardy and Ernest are clearly thrilled that country music is surging in popularity in the United States once more, though they also note that things have changed, as they sing “Bro country don’t sound like you anymore.”

Hardy’s Upcoming Album Country! Country!

The just-dropped “Bro Country” is the third single from Hardy’s upcoming album Country! Country! The full-length, expected in late September, has already spawned “Favorite Country Song” and “Bottomland,” though only the former made a minor impact on Billboard’s country rankings.

Ernest released his last album, Nashville, Tennessee, in the spring of 2024. Earlier this year he scored another Hot 100 win alongside Morgan Wallen, who recruited him for his I’m the Problem track “The Dealer.” That cut peaked at No. 69 on the Hot 100 and became a top 40 win on the Hot Country Songs chart.