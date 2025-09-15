Broadcom (AVGO) Stock: Insiders Hold $20 Billion in Company Shares. Time To Buy?

Par : Coincentral
2025/09/15 00:31
Moonveil
MORE$0.09587-0.13%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.218+2.01%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00575-3.36%

TLDR

  • Broadcom (AVGO) now represents over 2.5% of the S&P 500 index weighting, up from a much smaller component just a year ago
  • Passive investing flows are driving capital into AVGO automatically as index funds allocate more money to the stock
  • The company’s earnings per share have grown 18% annually over three years with EBIT margins expanding from 31% to 40%
  • Insiders hold $20 billion worth of shares, showing strong alignment with shareholders
  • CEO compensation is modest at $2.6 million, well below the $13 million median for similar-sized companies

Broadcom is making moves in the index world that most investors aren’t talking about. The chip giant has quietly climbed to represent over 2.5% of the S&P 500’s total weighting.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)

That’s a big jump from where it sat just 12 months ago. The company now sits as a larger piece of the passive investing pie that flows into index funds every month.

This growth isn’t happening by accident. Nearly 20% of the S&P 500’s total weighting comes from just three stocks: NVIDIA, Microsoft, and Apple.

But Broadcom is carving out its own space in this concentrated landscape. The stock benefits from a simple math problem that works in its favor.

Every dollar that goes into large-cap growth funds or S&P 500 index funds doesn’t spread evenly across all 500 companies. Instead, the money flows heavily into the biggest names by market cap.

Passive Money Flows Create Automatic Buying

This creates an interesting situation for Broadcom shareholders. As the company’s index weighting grows, it automatically attracts more capital from passive funds.

The money flows regardless of quarterly earnings reports or business fundamentals. Index funds must buy shares to match their target weightings.

John Rowland from Barchart put it simply: monthly money flows into Broadcom happen regardless of the company’s actual results. The passive investing structure makes it almost automatic.

This trend shows how modern equity markets work. A small group of mega-cap stocks capture most of the investment flows.

Broadcom has joined this exclusive club through its rising market value. The company now competes with the traditional “Magnificent 7” tech giants for investor dollars.

Strong Financial Performance Backs the Rise

The stock’s index climb isn’t just about passive flows. Broadcom’s actual business performance supports its higher market value.

The company’s earnings per share have grown 18% annually over the past three years. That’s solid growth for a company of Broadcom’s size.

The profit margins tell an even better story. EBIT margins expanded from 31% to 40% over recent periods.

Revenue growth paired with expanding margins shows the business is getting more efficient. This combination typically drives stock prices higher over time.

These fundamentals give substance to the passive flow story. Strong earnings growth justifies the higher index weighting that drives automatic buying.

Broadcom’s insider ownership adds another layer of confidence. Company insiders hold $20 billion worth of shares.

That’s serious money for executives to have tied up in their own company. It shows they believe in the business they’re running.

CEO compensation also reflects shareholder-friendly management. The chief executive earned $2.6 million in total compensation.

That’s well below the $13 million median for companies with similar market caps. Modest CEO pay often signals boards that prioritize shareholder returns.

The combination of strong financials and reasonable executive compensation creates a compelling package. It helps explain why passive funds are willing to allocate more money to the stock.

Broadcom’s rise shows how concentration works in modern markets. A few giant companies capture most of the investment flows from index funds.

The company has successfully joined this elite group through consistent execution and growing market value. As of the latest data, Broadcom maintains its position as a top S&P 500 component with over 2.5% index weighting.

The post Broadcom (AVGO) Stock: Insiders Hold $20 Billion in Company Shares. Time To Buy? appeared first on CoinCentral.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,418.79-0.17%
MANTRA
OM$0.2164-2.25%
Partager
PANews2025/04/14 14:15
Partager
“Fox & Friends’ Brian Kilmeade Apologizes After ‘Just Kill Them’ Remarks About Some Homeless

“Fox & Friends’ Brian Kilmeade Apologizes After ‘Just Kill Them’ Remarks About Some Homeless

The post “Fox & Friends’ Brian Kilmeade Apologizes After ‘Just Kill Them’ Remarks About Some Homeless appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Fox News host Brian Kilmeade apologized Sunday for suggesting the government should “just kill” homeless people who refuse government resources, after he was blasted over the comments he made this week in a “Fox & Friends” discussion surrounding the ongoing controversy over the killing of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska. Brian Kilmeade was discussing the aftermath of the murder of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska in North Carolina. Getty Images Key Facts Kilmeade said Sunday his remarks were “extremely callous” and he “wrongly said they should get lethal injections” during his “Fox & Friends” segment aired on Wednesday. “I’m obviously aware that not all mentally ill homeless people act as the perpetrator did in North Carolina, and that so many homeless people deserve our empathy and compassion,” Kilmeade said Sunday. Zarutska’s murder has become a major culture war issue for conservatives highlighting crime in major cities, as the Trump administration prepares to target Memphis, Tennessee, with federal resources for another crackdown on crime. Kilmeade’s comments blew up on social media over the weekend drawing criticism from lawmakers and commentators—former Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., called the comments “sick,” while Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., and California Gov. Gavin Newsom both referenced Bible passages. What Did Kilmeade Say Last Week? Kilmeade, one of the hosts of Fox News’ morning show “Fox & Friends,” discussed Zarutka’s murder last Wednesday alongside hosts Lawrence Jones and Ainsley Earhardt. “Put them in a mental institution. Put them in a jail. You got to figure it out,” Jones said, referring to mentally ill homeless people like Zarutska’s suspected killer Decarlos Brown Jr. Later, Jones claimed “a lot of them don’t want to take the programs. A lot of them don’t want to get the help that is necessary. You can’t give them a choice, either you take the resources…
DAR Open Network
D$0.03583-5.83%
MemeCore
M$2.56297+4.98%
Threshold
T$0.01666-0.77%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 01:42
Partager
Top Crypto Coins to Watch in 2025: BlockchainFX on Track for $0.05 Launch, Mutuum Finance DeFi Growth, Pepescape Meme Rally

Top Crypto Coins to Watch in 2025: BlockchainFX on Track for $0.05 Launch, Mutuum Finance DeFi Growth, Pepescape Meme Rally

Top crypto presales 2025: BlockchainFX heads to $0.05 launch, Mutuum Finance expands DeFi, and Pepescape fuels meme coin hype with passive income.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.5-0.54%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001768+0.56%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/15 01:19
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

“Fox & Friends’ Brian Kilmeade Apologizes After ‘Just Kill Them’ Remarks About Some Homeless

Top Crypto Coins to Watch in 2025: BlockchainFX on Track for $0.05 Launch, Mutuum Finance DeFi Growth, Pepescape Meme Rally

BlockchainFX Selling At $0.023 Right Now: Investors Think It’s The Best Buy In The Crypto Market

Google AI Summaries: Penske Media’s Landmark Lawsuit Challenges Digital Content Rights