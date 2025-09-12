Brock Purdy’s Injury Elevates Mac Jones To Niners’ Starting Quarterback Spot.

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 09: Mac Jones #10 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up prior to the start of an NFL Preseason 2025 game between Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on August 09, 2025 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers will be playing its Week 2 matchup against the New Orleans Saints without key members from the starting offense.

Just a day after tight end George Kittle went on injured reserve with a Week 1 hamstring injury, starting quarterback Brock Purdy will also be sidelined due to a nagging variant of turf toe.

NFL Networks Ian Rapoport revealed this morning that Purdy is expected to miss between two-to-five weeks with an injury that heavily impacts the bottom of his foot. With Purdy out, the Niners will have to lean on former first-round pick Mac Jones for this weekend and at least the following weekend in its home opener against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Niners were already entering the regular season beat up on offense with injury designations from running back Christian McCaffery (strained calf) and wide receiver Juaun Jennings (strained calf). Both played in Week 1, but head into Week 2 still on the Niners’ injury report with Jennings accumulating a new shoulder injury in the process.

Jones was depended on to close the season for the Jacksonville Jaguars last year when starter Trevor Lawrence was sidelined due to injury. In seven starts, he completed 65.3% of his passes for 1,672 yards and eight touchdowns, but he also threw eight interceptions and passed for a career-low 167.2 yards per game.

In the Jaguars’ offense, Jones heavily utilized 2024 first-round wide receiving selection Brian Thomas Jr to the tune of 52 completions for 655 yards and five touchdown tosses. One can expect Jones to feature McCaffery just as much as his safety net out the backfield

Last week, McCaffery rushed for 69 yards on 22 carries and caught 9 passes for 73 yards against the Seattle Seahawks with 9 of his touches going for first downs in the Niners victory. Despite his injury designation, the multi-time all pro is slated to start against the Saints.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/kambuibomani/2025/09/11/brock-purdys-injury-elevates-mac-jones-to-niners-starting-quarterback-spot/

