Bruce Springsteen Announces A Major New Release, Just Before His Biopic Hits Theaters

Bruce Springsteen announces Nebraska ’82: Expanded Edition, a five-disc set arriving Oct. 17 with unreleased tracks, the “Electric Nebraska” sessions, and a new film. SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 25: Bruce Springsteen of Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band perform on stage at Pechanga Arena on March 25, 2024 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images) Getty Images

Bruce Springsteen is opening the vault and giving fans more of what they want.

Nebraska ’82: Expanded Edition arrives October 17 via Sony Music. The five-disc collection brings together a trove of unreleased and rediscovered recordings tied to Nebraska, one of the most haunting albums in the rocker’s catalog.

The lengthy set includes the long-whispered-about “Electric Nebraska” session — a full-band run-through of many Nebraska cuts featuring E Street Band members. Springsteen originally tried to rework the lo-fi solo tracks into something more electric in sound, but the results were shelved.

Stripped-Down “Born in the U.S.A.”

Included in that session is a previously unheard, stripped-down take on “Born in the U.S.A.,” recorded in April 1982 by Springsteen and several of his long-running backing musicians. “Born in the U.S.A.” was originally written during the Nebraska era but didn’t appear until Springsteen’s 1984 blockbuster of the same name.

The expanded edition also features rarities from Springsteen’s solo Nebraska home sessions, cut directly to a four-track recorder in his New Jersey home. Among them are early versions of “Losin’ Kind,” “Child Bride,” and “Downbound Train,” as well as unearthed tracks from a one-off 1982 session, including “Gun in Every Home” and “On the Prowl.”

A New Bruce Springsteen Concert Film

A remastered version of the original Nebraska album is also part of the package, alongside a brand-new performance film. That film captures Springsteen playing Nebraska straight through at New Jersey’s Count Basie Theatre, which marked the first time he’d performed the set in full.

Deliver Me From Nowhere Arrives in Theaters at the Same Time

The expanded edition will be released in both four-CD and four-LP formats, each bundled with the Blu-Ray film. Its release comes at a perfect time, as it arrives just one week before Deliver Me From Nowhere, the new biopic dramatizing the making of Nebraska, starring Jeremy Allen White as Springsteen. The movie hits theaters on October 24.

Springsteen has been on a releasing streak this year. He delivered a short EP at the outset of the 2025 leg of his ongoing tour and recently dropped Tracks II – The Lost Albums, a seven-disc box set of unreleased material. He’s also been revisiting Born to Run , and for Record Store Day, he teamed up with The Killers for a three-song EP that featured both acts.