Bruno Škvorc’s Funds Locked by Trump Family-Linked Crypto Project

2025/09/06 20:21
Key Points:
  • Bruno Škvorc’s funds locked by Trump-linked crypto project.
  • Škvorc labels it theft with no recourse.
  • Lack of official response from the Trump project.

Bruno Škvorc, founder of RMRK, accuses the Trump family-linked crypto project WLFI of locking and permanently seizing his tokens, posting his allegations publicly on the X platform.

Škvorc’s accusations spotlight concerns over token security and dispute resolution in crypto, emphasizing participants’ vulnerability to arbitrary actions by influential projects without transparent governance mechanisms.

Škvorc Accuses Trump-Linked WLFI of Fund Theft

Bruno Škvorc, the founder of RMRK, accused the Trump family’s crypto project WLFI of locking his funds, claiming no legal means to retrieve them. The dispute emerged after Škvorc’s account was mislabeled high-risk, resulting in exclusive asset control for WLFI.

The event underscores risks associated with external crypto projects, particularly those with opaque governance structures. Such cases highlight the importance of investor protection and the inherent challenges in the decentralized financial landscape. For deeper analysis on these challenges, check this related article.

Crypto Mislabeling Continues to Threaten Asset Security

Did you know? In crypto history, misidentification as a “high-risk” user has previously led to disputes over control and ownership of digital assets, but legal resolution options remain limited due to lack of clear regulatory guidelines.

According to CoinMarketCap, Ethereum (ETH) currently trades at $4,301.92 with a market cap of 519.26 billion. In the last 24 hours, trading volume decreased by 3.91% to 34.72 billion. Over 90 days, ETH’s price rose by 71.21%.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 12:08 UTC on September 6, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Coincu research team observes potential legal repercussions for similar scenarios in the crypto industry. Strengthening regulatory frameworks could help mitigate investor risks related to project internal governance and securities. Meanwhile, updates on WLFI token unlock continue to pique interest.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/trump-crypto-project-funds-locked/

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
PANews2025/04/30 13:50
XRP Price Prediction: Why an ETF Could Spark a Bitcoin-Like 60% Jump

XRP trades at $2.81 as ETF speculation heats up. Could a Ripple-backed fund spark a Bitcoin-style 60% rally and push XRP toward $4.50?
Coinstats2025/09/06 20:30
Coinbase taps Circle’s USDC for its new stablecoin payment solution

The next era of commerce may be settled in stablecoins. Coinbase Payments, now live on Shopify, delivers a plug-and-play stack that enables platforms to offer global, instant USDC transactions with minimal friction. In an announcement on June 18, Coinbase unveiled…
