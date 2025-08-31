Bruno Mars Beats One Of His Own Biggest Hits With A Grammy-Winning Smash

“Die With a Smile” has now spent 53 weeks on the Hot 100, making it Bruno Mars’s second-longest-charting hit ever, passing “That’s What I Like.” TOPSHOT – Singer Bruno Mars poses in the press room with his Grammy trophies during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards on January 28, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Don EMMERT / AFP) (Photo by DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

Even after a year on Billboard’s biggest and most competitive charts, “Die With a Smile” — the throwback-feeling collaboration between Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars — remains one of the most popular hits in America. The tune lives inside the top 10 on multiple tallies and even manages to climb on several lists this frame.

On the Hot 100, “Die With a Smile” approaches the top 10, pushing from No. 12 to No. 11. As it finds space on the ranking once more, “Die With a Smile” breaks a tie within Mars’s discography and claims a special title all its own.

Bruno Mars’s Second-Longest-Running Hit

“Die With a Smile” has now lived on the Hot 100 for 53 weeks. The duet stands alone as Mars’s second-longest-running win on the chart as it passes its first year on the list of the most consumed cuts throughout the nation.

“Die With a Smile” Beats “That’s What I Like”

Last time around, when “Die With a Smile” celebrated a full year on the Hot 100 — which remains a relatively rare feat, even for the biggest hits — the Grammy-winning song tied with Mars’s own “That’s What I Like.” That former champion, which spent a single turn atop the Hot 100 in 2017, disappeared from the ranking after exactly 52 weeks.

“Uptown Funk” Leads by Almost a Month

Only one track by Mars has spent more time on the Hot 100. “Uptown Funk,” his collaboration with Mark Ronson, managed 56 stays somewhere on the 100-spot ranking. 14 of those were at No. 1.

“Die With a Smile” Lives Just Outside the Top 10

Since “Die With a Smile” sits just barely outside the top 10 and continues to perform well when it comes to streams, sales, and radio airplay — the three metrics that factor into the Hot 100’s composition — Mars and Gaga may continue to live on the list for several more weeks, if not months. There’s a good chance that “Die With a Smile” will soon match and then pass “Uptown Funk,” becoming Mars’s longest-running win.

Gaga earned her first one-year charter with “Die With a Smile” just last week, and the cut has ranked as her sturdiest tune for a month now.