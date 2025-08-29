Bruno Mars’s Historic No. 1 Hit Is Back

Bruno Mars’s 2013 piano ballad “When I Was Your Man” returns to both of Billboard’s global charts, jointing “Die with a Smile,” “Apt.,” and “Just the Way You Are.” BEVERLY HILLS, CA – MAY 02: Singer Bruno Mars performs onstage at EIF Womens Cancer Research Funds 16th Annual An Unforgettable Evening presented by Saks Fifth Avenue at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on May 2, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for EIF)

More than a decade ago, Bruno Mars made history with his single “When I Was Your Man.” The track shot to No. 1 on the Hot 100 in the United States, becoming one of only a handful of cuts featuring nothing but piano and vocals to conquer the tally.

12 years after its release, “When I Was Your Man” is a global hit once again, joining several other compositions by Mars on Billboard’s worldwide rankings.

“When I Was Your Man” Becomes a Global Smash Again

“When I Was Your Man” reenters both the Billboard Global 200 and the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. The only difference between those two tallies is that streams and sales from American consumers are not factored into the latter. Mars’s 2013 ballad reenters at No. 191 on the Global 200 and No. 195 on the Global Excl. U.S.

“When I Was Your Man” May Soon Reach 100 Weeks

“When I Was Your Man” is approaching 100 weeks on both rankings, though it likely won’t reach that milestone on the two tallies at the same time. The ballad only needs two more frames on the Billboard Global 200 before it becomes another 100-frame winner for Mars. The track is up to 93 stays on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S.

Five Global Hits for Bruno Mars

This week, Mars fills five spaces on both charts. His collaboration with Lady Gaga, “Die With a Smile,” lives inside the top 10 on both tallies. His team-up with Blackpink’s Rosé holds at No. 8 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. and sits just beneath the top tier on the Global 200.

Mars’s debut smash “Just the Way You Are” improves on both tallies, while “Locked Out of Heaven” — which was featured on the same album as “When I Was Your Man” — declines by more than 10 spaces on the two lists.

“Locked Out of Heaven,” “Treasure” and “Gorilla”

Mars released “When I Was Your Man” in January 2013 as the second single from his sophomore album Unorthodox Jukebox. It followed fellow Hot 100 champion “Locked Out of Heaven” and preceded three more singles, “Treasure,” “Gorilla,” and “Young Girls,” which helped make the full-length another huge win for the singer-songwriter.

