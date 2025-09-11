BTBT fails to secure quorum for new share issuance to buy Ethereum, leaving company in limbo ahead of September 17

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 23:43
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015953-3.93%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.0662+2.89%
Ethereum
ETH$4,432.21+1.19%
LayerNet
NET$0.00009249-2.53%

Key Takeaways

  • BTBT failed to secure quorum in a vote to issue new shares for Ethereum purchases, delaying their expansion plans.
  • Institutional interest in Ethereum remains high despite governance challenges and failed expansion proposals.

BTBT failed to achieve quorum in a shareholder vote to approve new share issuance for Ethereum purchases, forcing the company to schedule a follow-up meeting for September 17.

The mining company, which holds over 100,000 ETH in its treasury making it one of the largest institutional holders among public companies, sought shareholder approval to expand its Ethereum holdings through new share sales.

The failed vote comes at a time when Ethereum-focused digital asset trusts are trading below their net asset value, potentially creating opportunities for institutional buyers.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/ethereum-share-issuance-btbt-failure/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

FalconX plans to launch an IPO in 2025 and has started preliminary negotiations

FalconX plans to launch an IPO in 2025 and has started preliminary negotiations

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Decrypt, cryptocurrency prime broker FalconX is in initial contact with investment bank advisors and plans to submit an IPO application as early
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0965+15.84%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06816+1.18%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 08:26
Partager
Musk: The human knowledge corpus will be rewritten using Grok 3.5 with advanced reasoning capabilities

Musk: The human knowledge corpus will be rewritten using Grok 3.5 with advanced reasoning capabilities

PANews reported on June 21 that Musk posted on the X platform that he would use Grok 3.5 (perhaps it should be called Grok 4) with advanced reasoning capabilities to
GROK
GROK$0.001326+3.75%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0965+15.84%
Partager
PANews2025/06/21 17:16
Partager
Metaplanet holds another 1,111 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 11,111 BTC

Metaplanet holds another 1,111 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 11,111 BTC

PANews reported on June 23 that according to an official announcement, Japanese listed company Metaplanet increased its holdings by another 1,111 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 11,111 BTC.
Bitcoin
BTC$114,440.62+0.41%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0965+15.84%
Partager
PANews2025/06/23 11:05
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

FalconX plans to launch an IPO in 2025 and has started preliminary negotiations

Musk: The human knowledge corpus will be rewritten using Grok 3.5 with advanced reasoning capabilities

Metaplanet holds another 1,111 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 11,111 BTC

QuidMiner: Smart cloud mining app for XRP, DOGE, and more in 2025

I Used Crypto to Buy Gift Cards for My Weekly Shopping—Here’s How It Went