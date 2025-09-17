BTC and ETH Eye Rally as Fed Prepares Rate Cut Decision

- BTC consolidates near $115K as volumes dip 72% before Fed’s key decision
- ETH holds above $4,500 with options market targeting $5K–$6K year-end
- Traders see Fed cut and ETF inflows as fuel for Bitcoin and Ethereum rally
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) entered mid-September in a holding pattern, with volumes thinning ahead of this week’s Federal Reserve decision.
Analysts stress that the current lull looks more like consolidation than exhaustion, with expectations for both assets to rally into year-end if monetary policy tilts supportive.
BTC and ETH Hold Range as Volumes Slide
BTC traded within the $115,000–$116,000 range at the time of writing, showing resilience despite smaller volumes ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy decision. Data placed the price at $115,449.88, up 0.61% in 24 hours, with a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion.
Ethereum followed a similar path, priced at $4,501.43 after a 0.33% daily decline, bringing its market cap to $543.34 billion.
Trading Activity and Market Dynamics
Volumes, however, told a different story. Bitcoin’s 24-hour turnover dropped 71.8% to $42 billion, while Ethereum’s slipped 27.4% to $28 billion. Despite the slowdown, liquidity metrics remained intact: BTC’s volume-to-market-cap ratio stood at 1.86%, while ETH’s sat at 5.22%.
Short-term price action reflected indecision. Bitcoin dipped below $115,150 before recovering to test $115,750, while Ethereum briefly pushed past $4,520 before sliding back under $4,505. Analysts interpret this chop as range-bound consolidation around key support and resistance zones.
Options Data Signals Strong Year-End Expectations
Derivatives positioning suggests traders see bigger moves ahead. Sean Dawson, head of research at dYdX, highlighted that BTC call options expiring in December cluster between $140,000 and $200,000. For Ethereum, positioning points to targets between $5,000 and $6,000.
The setup reflects optimism that ETF inflows and monetary easing could lift the market higher. Options traders appear willing to price in a significant Q4 rally, despite the current lull in spot volumes.
Fed Decision in Focus
The immediate catalyst sits with the Federal Reserve. Markets are broadly positioned for a 25 basis-point cut, though prediction markets still assign odds to a 50 bps move. A deeper cut could accelerate crypto inflows, as money market funds holding $7.5 trillion in assets would see yields erode.
Timothy Misir, head of research at BRN, warned that the market’s fragility, high leverage and light hedging, could amplify volatility once the Fed decision hits.
Outlook: Altseason on One Side, Macro Tailwinds on the Other
While altcoins are drawing attention as the Altcoin Season Index pushes past 70, Bitcoin and Ethereum remain the macro bellwethers.
Analysts expect Q4 to deliver a “monster move” if rate cuts converge with ongoing ETF demand. For traders, that means the coming Fed announcement could be the trigger that defines crypto’s path into the year-end.
