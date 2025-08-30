BTC And ETH Get Under Pressure; Time To Hold Long Positions

Aug 29, 2025 at 18:41 // Price

On Wednesday, August 29, 2025, the crypto market has achieved low-spirited results and the prices of the most important cryptocurrencies such as BTC, Ether and XRP have fallen.



The price of Bitcoin was under pressure, and fell by over 4.5% last month. Today, it broke through the $110,000 mark and is trading around $108,591 according to the latest data.



Meanwhile, Ether has significantly outperformed Bitcoin this summer. Now, the second-largest cryptocurrency has also come under pressure and has fallen by 4.6% to $4,343 within 24 hours. Some analysts are warning that Ether’s momentum could slow down. The cryptocurrency market is back in correction territory.









Ledn’s Chief Investment Officer and former Managing Director of Barclays, John Glover, commented that last week’s price performance was questionable. BTC prices could move into a deeper correction, dropping as low as $97k or even $75k. However, an alternative countcan reach a correction to $97k, but then the ultimate target is far higher than $144k.



“I’m not ready to categorically state which count is correct, and will monitor the price action for a couple of weeks before I’m willing to commit. Until then, I will hold my long position,” he commented.



Bitcoin vs. Ether



Ether staged a remarkable rally in the summer, outperforming Bitcoin, which was in a more volatile, fluctuation-prone phase. Some analysts suggest that a reversal of this trend could mean increased volatility for the broader stock market, particularly the S&P 500.



Coinidol.com reported this week that the investor, who previously held over 100,000 BTC, recently sold some of his Bitcoin holdings to acquire a large amount of Ethereum.



Disclaimer. This analysis and forecast are the personal opinions of the author. They are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol.com. Readers should do their research before investing in funds.