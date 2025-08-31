BTC Balances on the Brink as Traders Await Key Macro Events

2025/08/31
Bitcoin sits at a decisive crossroads, balancing between critical technical levels and powerful macroeconomic forces. After a week of losses, a modest rebound has injected fresh speculation into the market. Traders are watching closely as ETF inflows, whale activity, and oversold technical signals battle to shape BTC’s next move. 

Much like how Outset PR brings clarity to complex narratives with its data-driven strategies, the crypto market is navigating between uncertainty and opportunity, searching for direction ahead of key global events.

Modest Rebound After Weekly Losses

Bitcoin (BTC) edged 0.5% higher in the past 24 hours, recovering to $108,824 after a challenging week in which it slipped 5.4%. The modest rebound highlights a market at a crossroads, with ETF inflows, whale profit-taking, technical oversold signals, and institutional adoption narratives all shaping short-term price action.

The recovery comes as BTC retests its 200-day exponential moving average (EMA) at $103,722, a level that traders now view as a critical support zone.

Technical Oversold Conditions Drive Dip-Buying

Bitcoin’s RSI-7 fell to 32.07 on August 29, its lowest since June 2025, entering oversold territory. This prompted short-term traders to buy the dip, pushing prices back above $108K.

However, the backdrop remains mixed. The MACD histogram sits at -715.25, firmly in negative territory, underscoring that bearish momentum has not fully abated. Still, the slight rebound in RSI suggests early signs of stabilization, with the potential for momentum to turn if buying persists.

What this means: BTC remains vulnerable to further downside, but dip-buying at oversold levels shows that buyers are willing to step in at key support points.

ETF Flows vs. Whale Profit-Taking

One of the most important dynamics currently influencing Bitcoin is the tug-of-war between institutional inflows and whale distribution. While ETF inflows have provided a consistent support base for BTC, on-chain data shows profit-taking from large holders weighing on upside momentum.

This balance between long-term institutional conviction and short-term whale selling pressure is likely to determine Bitcoin’s next major move.

PANews reported on June 25 that according to BusinessLIVE, the average daily trading volume of US dollar stablecoins has exceeded US$100 billion since June, significantly exceeding the trading volume of
XRP ETF Launch Could See $5B Inflows, Outpacing Ethereum ETFs: CEO

XRP ETF Launch Could See $5B Inflows, Outpacing Ethereum ETFs: CEO

Optimism is running high among supporters of XRP as Canary Capital CEO Steve McClurg claimed that the long-awaited XRP spot ETFs could see inflows of $5 billion in their first month. Related Reading: Ethereum Bullishness: Ark Invest Boss Scoops $16-M More In BitMine Stock His comments, shared during a Friday interview, highlighted his belief that the funds would even outperform Ethereum ETFs, which have so far struggled to attract money from institutional investors. Ethereum ETFs Struggle While XRP Builds Optimism Bitcoin’s debut in the ETF market brought in $1.5 billion in net inflows in January 2024, according to Sosovaliue data. By February 12, just one month later, the total had climbed to $3.30 billion. Ethereum’s numbers, however, told a different story. Reports disclosed that the Ethereum spot ETFs recorded an outflow of $480 million in July 2024 and then lost another $5.60 million one month later. 🔥Canary Capital CEO says $XRP ETF can do $5 BILLION in the first month and can outperform $ETH from pure financial services👀🤯 FULL INTERVIEW👇👇https://t.co/s2BFB7F9mk#xrparmy #ripple #XRPCommunity #XRP pic.twitter.com/AqrgeSnjIz — Paul Barron Network (@paulbarrontv) August 29, 2025 A big reason was tied to money leaving the Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETHE). Against this backdrop, McClurg argued that XRP’s position in the market gives it a stronger chance at instant success. He pointed out that after Bitcoin, XRP remains the most recognized token among Wall Street investors. According to him, this recognition, along with demand from its loyal community often called the “XRP Army,” will fuel immediate ETF adoption. Rising Odds Of An XRP ETF In 2025 Reports have shown increasing confidence that an XRP ETF will be approved this year. Analysts said odds for a launch in 2025 rose from 80% to 85%, a minor shift but still an upward one. McClurg agreed with this sentiment and mentioned that other cryptocurrencies such as Solana, Litecoin, and HBAR may also get ETF approval before the year ends. He added that XRP futures already being available adds weight to its chances of moving forward. Related Reading: A New Vision For Money: Hoskinson Predicts Bitcoin Will Hit $10 Trillion According to McClurg, XRP has an advantage over Ethereum from a pure financial services standpoint. Unlike Ethereum, which is built largely around smart contracts and decentralized apps, XRP is tied directly to payments and cross-border settlements. That use case, he suggested, makes it easier for Wall Street’s major players to understand and support, especially through regulated investment vehicles. Featured image from Unsplash, chart from TradingView
Solana & Pi Coin Show Strength, But Layer Brett Could Retire You By 2026

Solana & Pi Coin Show Strength, But Layer Brett Could Retire You By 2026

The post Solana & Pi Coin Show Strength, But Layer Brett Could Retire You By 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Forget the hype about SOL and Pi Coin for a moment; while Solana and Pi Coin certainly show market strength, a new challenger is quietly building a reputation as the top crypto to buy now that might just redefine what a memecoin can be. Layer Brett, a groundbreaking Ethereum Layer 2 solution, isn’t just riding the wave; it’s looking to break it. This isn’t just another crypto presale; it’s a chance to get in on a project promising utility, speed, and rewards that could truly make early backers wealthy by 2026. Why layer 2 gives layer Brett the edge Let’s be real: Ethereum’s mainnet, for all its security, can be slow and gas fees cripplingly expensive. This creates friction, making everyday transactions a pain. Most memecoins, like the original Brett or even giants like Solana and Pi Coin, were either built on congested chains or had zero utility, leaving users frustrated with high costs and limited functionality. Layer Brett completely sidesteps this as the top crypto to buy now. Built as an Ethereum Layer 2, it offers lightning-fast transactions and dramatically reduced gas fees, cutting costs down to pennies. It brings genuine blockchain scalability to the meme token space. Layer Brett is not just another memecoin; it’s Layer 2 with purpose. This unique architecture is why Layer Brett is designed for performance, scale, and user rewards, unlike many simple meme projects. The project aims to rival established tokens such as Solana and Pi Coin. How LBRETT Rewards Early Buyers This isn’t about mere speculation. LBRETT offers tangible benefits from day one. Early participants in the crypto presale aren’t just buying tokens; they’re stepping into an ecosystem built to reward them handsomely. We’re talking about incredible staking benefits, with early buyers earning massive rewards, potentially upwards of 1,900% APY…
