BTC Derivatives Week: Futures Heavy, Calls in Charge as $115K Acts Like Home

Immutable X richt zich op $121 miljard mobile gaming

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord Immutable X stort zich volop op mobiel met een aparte tak voor Web3-games op smartphones. Aangezien de sector inmiddels goed is voor $121 miljard, zet het bedrijf in op toegankelijke tools, nauwe samenwerking met app stores en partnerschappen met grote ontwikkelaars. Waarom Immutable X inzet op mobiel Mobiele games zijn inmiddels goed voor meer dan de helft van de wereldwijde gamesmarkt. Immutable X ziet dit als het perfecte moment om Web3-technologie op grote schaal naar het brede publiek te brengen. Met de Mobile Gaming Division wil het bedrijf de drempels verlagen, de ervaring soepeler maken en het aanbod Web3-games flink uitbreiden. Deze zet komt niet uit het niets en is nauw verbonden met recente ontwikkelingen in de sector. Recente rechtszaken, zoals Epic Games vs. Apple, maken het mogelijk om alternatieve betalingsopties aan te bieden binnen apps. Hierdoor kunnen cryptobetalingen geïntegreerd worden, iets waar Immutable X direct op inspeelt. ANNOUNCEMENT Today, we’re launching the Immutable Mobile Gaming Division. A specialist taskforce to target mainstream users on mobile with new growth products, expertise, and investments. Why? Because over 50% of mainstream gamers play on mobile, generating +$121B in… pic.twitter.com/7vvFw4wFNZ — Immutable (@Immutable) September 19, 2025 De rol van regelgeving en app stores Wetsvoorstellen zoals de CLARITY Act versterken de juridische basis voor blockchain-integraties binnen apps. Dit schept vertrouwen bij grote gameontwikkelaars. Immutable X springt hierop in door nauw samen te werken met app stores en ontwikkelaars te ondersteunen met tools als Immutable Passport en Play. Met deze tools kunnen ontwikkelaars blockchain-functionaliteit toevoegen zonder dat gebruikers daarvoor ingewikkelde processen hoeven te doorlopen. Daardoor voelt het voor spelers net zo intuïtief als de apps die ze al gebruiken, en maakt de instap voor ontwikkelaars laagdrempelig. Game-aanbod en strategische partners Inmiddels heeft Immutable X zich gevestigd als een van de grootste namen binnen Web3 gaming. Het platform telt meer dan 680 aangesloten games, waarvan er in 2025 alleen al ruim 180 zijn bijgekomen. Grote namen als Ubisoft stappen aan boord, met Might & Magic: Fates als één van de blikvangers. Wat meteen opvalt, is hoe gevarieerd het aanbod is. Titels als Slime Miner, Chainers, Project O en Dæmons bedienen uiteenlopende doelgroepen: van casual spelers tot fanatieke gamers die waarde hechten aan beloningen in tokens of NFT’s. De cijfers onderstrepen hoe snel het platform blijft groeien. Het zag het aantal actieve gebruikers in één maand met 32% toenemen. Ook het aantal ontwikkelaars dat zich aanmeldde steeg met 53%. IMMUTABLE X (Positive) (Important ) Largest Mobile Gaming Company in Korea Launches Game on Immutable Next Week For AI Summary & More Details https://t.co/4I2l6QdfHg$IMX $BTC $ETH $XRP $SOL $BNB #cryptonews #crypto #cryptocurrency #cryptocurrencynews #coin #coinnews… — Coin Newsify Social (@cnewsifysocial) August 21, 2025 Immutable X positioneert zich voor mobiele dominantie Immutable X maakt een duidelijke keuze voor mobiel en ziet daar volop groeikansen in een markt van $121 miljard. De combinatie van juridische ruimte, gebruiksvriendelijke tools en strategische partners maakt het platform klaar voor schaalvergroting. Voor spelers breekt hiermee een nieuw tijdperk aan. Je kunt digitale items echt bezitten en er ook iets aan overhouden. Voor ontwikkelaars is het een kans om hun bereik te vergroten en nieuwe inkomstenmodellen te verkennen binnen een volwassen ecosysteem. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Immutable X richt zich op $121 miljard mobile gaming is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.