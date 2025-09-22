The post BTC, ETH, and DOGE holders seek stable income channels, and IOTA Miner becomes a new option appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. Amid recent market volatility, the price performance of major cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, and DOGE, continues to capture the attention of holders. Bitcoin has fluctuated above $115,000, Ethereum has remained stable in the $4,500 range, and Dogecoin has maintained active trading volume around $0.26. As the market gradually recovers, more and more holders are beginning to consider a key question: Besides price appreciation, what other ways can digital assets generate sustainable returns? One answer lies in cloud mining. Compared to traditional hardware mining, cloud mining eliminates the need to purchase expensive equipment or incur high electricity costs. Instead, users can mine major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin by leasing computing power from professional platforms, earning daily dividends. Among them, the UK-based IOTA Miner, which operates in compliance with regulations, has attracted widespread attention around the world. The platform focuses on low barriers to entry, green energy, and compliance and security. It allows users to directly participate in cloud mining with mainstream assets such as BTC, ETH, and DOGE, earning stable passive income amidst market uncertainty. Data shows that some have achieved substantial daily fixed returns through IOTA Miner contracts, maintaining stable performance in both bull and volatile markets. IOTA Miner Registration Steps Advertisement &nbsp 1. Quick Registration Sign up in just a minute and receive a $15 newbie bonus to start earning immediately. 2. Link Your Wallet and Select Your Currency Link your wallet and select a major cryptocurrency (such as BTC, ETH, or XRP) to activate your cloud mining… The post BTC, ETH, and DOGE holders seek stable income channels, and IOTA Miner becomes a new option appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. Amid recent market volatility, the price performance of major cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, and DOGE, continues to capture the attention of holders. Bitcoin has fluctuated above $115,000, Ethereum has remained stable in the $4,500 range, and Dogecoin has maintained active trading volume around $0.26. As the market gradually recovers, more and more holders are beginning to consider a key question: Besides price appreciation, what other ways can digital assets generate sustainable returns? One answer lies in cloud mining. Compared to traditional hardware mining, cloud mining eliminates the need to purchase expensive equipment or incur high electricity costs. Instead, users can mine major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin by leasing computing power from professional platforms, earning daily dividends. Among them, the UK-based IOTA Miner, which operates in compliance with regulations, has attracted widespread attention around the world. The platform focuses on low barriers to entry, green energy, and compliance and security. It allows users to directly participate in cloud mining with mainstream assets such as BTC, ETH, and DOGE, earning stable passive income amidst market uncertainty. Data shows that some have achieved substantial daily fixed returns through IOTA Miner contracts, maintaining stable performance in both bull and volatile markets. IOTA Miner Registration Steps Advertisement &nbsp 1. Quick Registration Sign up in just a minute and receive a $15 newbie bonus to start earning immediately. 2. Link Your Wallet and Select Your Currency Link your wallet and select a major cryptocurrency (such as BTC, ETH, or XRP) to activate your cloud mining…

BTC, ETH, and DOGE holders seek stable income channels, and IOTA Miner becomes a new option

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 03:20
1
1$0.010833+41.62%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,384.12-0.32%
MIOTAC
IOTA$0.1845-1.70%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08879+0.40%
XRP
XRP$2.9762+0.06%
DOGE
DOGE$0.26218-1.70%
Ethereum
ETH$4,478.21-0.15%

Advertisement

&nbsp

&nbsp

Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice.

Amid recent market volatility, the price performance of major cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, and DOGE, continues to capture the attention of holders. Bitcoin has fluctuated above $115,000, Ethereum has remained stable in the $4,500 range, and Dogecoin has maintained active trading volume around $0.26. As the market gradually recovers, more and more holders are beginning to consider a key question: Besides price appreciation, what other ways can digital assets generate sustainable returns?

One answer lies in cloud mining. Compared to traditional hardware mining, cloud mining eliminates the need to purchase expensive equipment or incur high electricity costs. Instead, users can mine major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin by leasing computing power from professional platforms, earning daily dividends.

Among them, the UK-based IOTA Miner, which operates in compliance with regulations, has attracted widespread attention around the world. The platform focuses on low barriers to entry, green energy, and compliance and security. It allows users to directly participate in cloud mining with mainstream assets such as BTC, ETH, and DOGE, earning stable passive income amidst market uncertainty. Data shows that some have achieved substantial daily fixed returns through IOTA Miner contracts, maintaining stable performance in both bull and volatile markets.

IOTA Miner Registration Steps

Advertisement

&nbsp

1. Quick Registration

Sign up in just a minute and receive a $15 newbie bonus to start earning immediately.

2. Link Your Wallet and Select Your Currency

Link your wallet and select a major cryptocurrency (such as BTC, ETH, or XRP) to activate your cloud mining contract.

3. Start Mining with One Click

Choose the right mining plan, and the system will automatically run the entire process, with daily earnings deposited into your account.

Examples of Popular Mining Contracts

Contract TypefundsperiodDaily incomeprincipal plus total earnings
DOGE/LTC$1002Day$5$100+$10
BTC/BCH$1,50012Day$18.75$1,500+$225
BTC/BCH$6,00030Day$84$6,000+$2,520
DOGE/LTC$25,00035Day$407.5$25,000+$14,262.5
BTC/BCH$100,00030Day$1,910$100,000+$57,300
BTC/BCH$300,00055Day$7,200$300,000+396,000

Earnings are credited starting the day after contract activation.

Limited-Time Referral Bonus

Invite a friend to purchase a $480 contract and receive:

✔ 3.5% commission ($16.80)

✔ Additional $20 cash bonus

Earn up to $36.80 per order! The more you refer, the more you earn! Limited rewards, so grab them now!

Final Word

As market acceptance of passive income models grows, industry analysts believe that cloud mining may become increasingly important in future strategies. For long-term holders of BTC, ETH, and DOGE, IOTA Miner offers a new income channel beyond waiting for market increases, enabling crypto assets to generate value in any market environment.

Official website: https://iotaminer.com/

Contact email: [email protected]

Android or Apple version download: https://iotaminer.com/xml/index.html#/app

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article, and views in it do not represent those of, nor should they be attributed to, ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the company, product, or project mentioned in this piece; nor can this article be regarded as investment advice. Please be aware that trading cryptocurrencies involves substantial risk as the volatility of the crypto market can lead to significant losses.


Source: https://zycrypto.com/btc-eth-and-doge-holders-seek-stable-income-channels-and-iota-miner-becomes-a-new-option/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

American Bitcoin’s $5B Nasdaq Debut Puts Trump-Backed Miner in Crypto Spotlight

American Bitcoin’s $5B Nasdaq Debut Puts Trump-Backed Miner in Crypto Spotlight

The post American Bitcoin’s $5B Nasdaq Debut Puts Trump-Backed Miner in Crypto Spotlight appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways: American Bitcoin (ABTC) surged nearly 85% on its Nasdaq debut, briefly reaching a $5B valuation. The Trump family, alongside Hut 8 Mining, controls 98% of the newly merged crypto-mining entity. Eric Trump called Bitcoin “modern-day gold,” predicting it could reach $1 million per coin. American Bitcoin, a fast-rising crypto mining firm with strong political and institutional backing, has officially entered Wall Street. After merging with Gryphon Digital Mining, the company made its Nasdaq debut under the ticker ABTC, instantly drawing global attention to both its stock performance and its bold vision for Bitcoin’s future. Read More: Trump-Backed Crypto Firm Eyes Asia for Bold Bitcoin Expansion Nasdaq Debut: An Explosive First Day ABTC’s first day of trading proved as dramatic as expected. Shares surged almost 85% at the open, touching a peak of $14 before settling at lower levels by the close. That initial spike valued the company around $5 billion, positioning it as one of 2025’s most-watched listings. At the last session, ABTC has been trading at $7.28 per share, which is a small positive 2.97% per day. Although the price has decelerated since opening highs, analysts note that the company has been off to a strong start and early investor activity is a hard-to-find feat in a newly-launched crypto mining business. According to market watchers, the listing comes at a time of new momentum in the digital asset markets. With Bitcoin trading above $110,000 this quarter, American Bitcoin’s entry comes at a time when both institutional investors and retail traders are showing heightened interest in exposure to Bitcoin-linked equities. Ownership Structure: Trump Family and Hut 8 at the Helm Its management and ownership set up has increased the visibility of the company. The Trump family and the Canadian mining giant Hut 8 Mining jointly own 98 percent…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.383-0.89%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08806-0.02%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017873+1.75%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:33
Partager
ASTER is on the Crypto Market’s Spotlight: Huge Whales Are Very Active

ASTER is on the Crypto Market’s Spotlight: Huge Whales Are Very Active

Following the rise in popularity of the decentralized cryptocurrency exchange Aster, there is activity among whales of rival altcoins. Continue Reading: ASTER is on the Crypto Market’s Spotlight: Huge Whales Are Very Active
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.011091+10.91%
Aster
ASTER$1.4856-1.75%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/22 01:55
Partager
Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council

Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council

The post Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Michael Saylor and a group of crypto executives met in Washington, D.C. yesterday to push for the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Bill (the BITCOIN Act), which would see the U.S. acquire up to 1M $BTC over five years. With Bitcoin being positioned yet again as a cornerstone of national monetary policy, many investors are turning their eyes to projects that lean into this narrative – altcoins, meme coins, and presales that could ride on the same wave. Read on for three of the best crypto projects that seem especially well‐suited to benefit from this macro shift:  Bitcoin Hyper, Best Wallet Token, and Remittix. These projects stand out for having a strong use case and high adoption potential, especially given the push for a U.S. Bitcoin reserve.   Why the Bitcoin Reserve Bill Matters for Crypto Markets The strategic Bitcoin Reserve Bill could mark a turning point for the U.S. approach to digital assets. The proposal would see America build a long-term Bitcoin reserve by acquiring up to one million $BTC over five years. To make this happen, lawmakers are exploring creative funding methods such as revaluing old gold certificates. The plan also leans on confiscated Bitcoin already held by the government, worth an estimated $15–20B. This isn’t just a headline for policy wonks. It signals that Bitcoin is moving from the margins into the core of financial strategy. Industry figures like Michael Saylor, Senator Cynthia Lummis, and Marathon Digital’s Fred Thiel are all backing the bill. They see Bitcoin not just as an investment, but as a hedge against systemic risks. For the wider crypto market, this opens the door for projects tied to Bitcoin and the infrastructure that supports it. 1. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) – Turning Bitcoin Into More Than Just Digital Gold The U.S. may soon treat Bitcoin as…
Chainbase
C$0.26069-0.28%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03509+0.71%
Threshold
T$0.01627-2.45%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:27
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

American Bitcoin’s $5B Nasdaq Debut Puts Trump-Backed Miner in Crypto Spotlight

ASTER is on the Crypto Market’s Spotlight: Huge Whales Are Very Active

Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council

Shiba Inu’s Missed Moment – Why $BFX Stands Out in Today’s Best Crypto Presales

Ozak AI Token Hits $0.012, Delivering 1,100% Returns for Early Investors