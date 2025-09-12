BTC, ETH ETFs Post Positive Flows as Prices Rebound

BlackRock’s IBIT and Fidelity’s FBTC led inflows as bitcoin BTC$114,432.49 ETFs logged their strongest day since July, with BTC climbing past $114,000.

Ether (ETH) topped $4,400, as Ethereum funds ETHA and FETH saw renewed demand according to data curated by SoSoValue.

BTC spot ETFs pulled in $757 million of net inflows on Wednesday. Fidelity’s FBTC posted the largest single-day inflow at $299 million, followed by BlackRock’s IBIT with $211 million. Ark Invest’s ARKB added $145 million, rounding out the top three.

Ether ETFs also turned a corner after last week’s redemptions. Net inflows totaled $171 million on the day, led by BlackRock’s ETHA with $74.5 million and Fidelity’s FETH with $49.5 million. That follows a sharp $446 million outflow earlier this month, suggesting investors are returning to the asset as ETH prices push higher.

Monthly data underscores the rebound. Bitcoin ETFs have added $1.39 billion so far in September, erasing August’s $751 million in redemptions.

Over the past six months, bitcoin ETF inflows have been consistently positive, peaking at $6.02 billion in July. Ethereum ETFs, by contrast, posted their first monthly outflow in September, losing $669 million after attracting $9.3 billion across June, July, and August.

The return of ETF demand comes as traders position ahead of next week’s Federal Reserve meeting.

Polymarket traders are betting that there’s an 82% chance the Fed will commit to a 25 bps cut.

Some market participants say what matters less is the Fed’s initial rate cut decision and more whether trillions of dollars parked in money market funds begin rotating into risk assets. Sustained ETF inflows could provide the structural bid that underpinned BTC’s earlier rallies this year.