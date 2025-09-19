BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, ADA Now in One Basket — SEC Greenlights Grayscale’s GDLC

Par : Crypto News Flash
2025/09/19 01:47
Solana
SOL$248.51+3.13%
Bitcoin
BTC$117,426.68+1.17%
Capverse
CAP$0.1569-0.84%
XRP
XRP$3.0992+1.80%
FUND
FUND$0.01851+5.77%
Cardano
ADA$0.93+4.29%
Ethereum
ETH$4,594.62+1.39%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00592+3.31%
  • The Grayscale GDLC has finally been approved for trading after the SEC earlier issued a stay order without any specific reason. 
  • Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Solana (SOL), and Cardano (ADA) have reacted strongly to this news. 

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has officially approved Grayscale’s Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) for trading on the stock exchange. Not just that, the Generic Listing Standards for Commodity-Based Trust Shares proposed by top US exchanges were also approved.

Grayscale

GDLC is the first multi-asset crypto Exchange Traded Product (ETP) set to be launched by Grayscale. As highlighted in our earlier discussion, the assets in this basket include Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Solana (SOL), and Cardano (ADA), with portfolio allocation of 72.23%, 12.17%, 5.62%, 4.03%, and 1% respectively.

The Road to Grayscale’s GDLC Groundbreaking Approval

According to Grayscale, the GDLC was purposely created to provide exposure of digital assets to investors without directly requiring them to store, buy, or secure them. In early July, the SEC approved Grayscale’s application to convert this into a spot ETF. Soon after, the SEC issued a stay order to review this approval. While no specific reason was given, it was speculated that this was due to internal procedural issues.

Responding to this, the company issued a letter highlighting that this decision was harming Grayscale, the Fund, and investors. Financial lawyer and ETF expert Scott Johnsson also added his voice, stating that the product would certainly launch, and it is a matter of when.

Reaction of Assets Involved (BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, ADA)

Following this approval, BTC immediately surged to $117.9k. However, this was short-lived as the asset has now declined to $117.3k. According to market data, BTC has surged by 0.5% in the last 24 hours. As indicated in our recent analysis, BTC is expected to make a steady run to $160k by December 31 once it successfully crosses the $120k level and turns it into support.

ETH, another asset in the basket, has also surged to $4,602. Its 24-hour gain is still up by 2% and its seven-day gain is up by 4%. ETH’s price has been tipped to reach $10,000 this cycle, as we reported earlier.

Similarly, XRP has recorded a 1% gain on its daily price chart and a 2.9% gain on its weekly chart to trade at $3.1. As noted in our earlier post, analysts believe that ETH could peak between $5,000 and $15,000 this cycle.

SOL is currently trading at $246 after surging by 4.6% in the last 24 hours and 10% in the last seven days. For ADA, it is now trading at $0.91 and has recorded gains of 4.1% and 3% in the last 24 hours and seven days respectively. As mentioned in our previous news brief, analysts have predicted that SOL could hit $4000 this cycle.

]]>
Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

How To Make 1000% ROI With Crypto – These Top Crypto Presales Have Massive Potential

How To Make 1000% ROI With Crypto – These Top Crypto Presales Have Massive Potential

BlockchainFX presale at $0.024 offers 117% launch upside, 90% APY staking, daily USDT rewards, and 30% bonus tokens — analysts say it’s the clearest 1000% ROI play.
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04724-0.16%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/19 02:09
Partager
Best Sit and Go Poker Sites – Where to Play SNG Poker Tournaments in 2025

Best Sit and Go Poker Sites – Where to Play SNG Poker Tournaments in 2025

Like its name implies, Sit and Go tournaments, widely popular as SNG poker events, allow players to jump into the action immediately, appealing to players who prefer not to wait for scheduled games.  These events start as soon as the seats are filled rather than at a set time, ensuring a more spontaneous and fast-paced […]
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04724-0.16%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0886+2.10%
Wink
LIKE$0.009787-4.82%
Partager
The Cryptonomist2025/09/18 05:45
Partager
The SEC Finally Approves Investment Giant Grayscale’s Multi-Crypto Fund! What Altcoins Does the Fund Contain? Here Are the Details

The SEC Finally Approves Investment Giant Grayscale’s Multi-Crypto Fund! What Altcoins Does the Fund Contain? Here Are the Details

The post The SEC Finally Approves Investment Giant Grayscale’s Multi-Crypto Fund! What Altcoins Does the Fund Contain? Here Are the Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved Grayscale’s application for a multi-cryptoasset exchange-traded product (ETP) as part of its efforts to expedite the approval process for crypto funds. SEC Approves Grayscale’s Multi-Crypto Fund Including XRP, Solana, and Cardano Grayscale CEO Peter Mintzberg announced the approval of the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) on Wednesday via social media platform X. Mintzberg stated that GDLC will be the first multi-cryptoasset ETP to be traded on the market. The fund offers investment opportunities in Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano. According to Grayscale’s official website, the fund has a net asset value of $57.7 per share and over $915 million in total assets under management. The SEC previously postponed the filing in July and began reviewing its conversion to trade on NYSE Arca. On the same day, the SEC also approved “expedited” public listing standards for crypto ETF issuers. SEC Chairman Paul Atkins stated that this step would provide investors with more options and lower barriers to accessing digital asset products. According to experts, this decision could lead to the launch of more than 100 new crypto ETFs in the next 12 months. Bloomberg ETF Analyst Eric Balchunas emphasized that this could be a critical turning point for the crypto market, noting that previous similar regulations have tripled ETF launches. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/the-sec-finally-approves-investment-giant-grayscales-multi-crypto-fund-what-altcoins-does-the-fund-contain-here-are-the-details/
Union
U$0.013781+1.08%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0886+2.10%
Capverse
CAP$0.1569-0.64%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 02:39
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

How To Make 1000% ROI With Crypto – These Top Crypto Presales Have Massive Potential

Best Sit and Go Poker Sites – Where to Play SNG Poker Tournaments in 2025

The SEC Finally Approves Investment Giant Grayscale’s Multi-Crypto Fund! What Altcoins Does the Fund Contain? Here Are the Details

Nibiru – The Next Era of Money

Google Enters AI Payment Wars With Stablecoin Support