BTC Faces Mounting Pressure Below Key Cost Bases

Bitcoin BTC$110,077.76 remains in correction mode after reaching its all time high of more than $124,500, now hovering near $110,000. Glassnode’s weekly newsletter highlights mounting stress among top buyers as the cost basis of investors over the past six months comes under pressure.
The firm noted, “Any relief rally is therefore likely to encounter resistance, as short-term holders seek to exit at breakeven.”
The asset has slipped below both the 1 month and 3 month realized prices, currently at $115,300 and $113,700. However, the 6 month realized price, at $107,440, is acting as a key support level.
Realized price represents the average purchase price of coins within a given time frame, offering insight into investor positioning and sentiment.
CoinDesk Research also notes that the short term holder realized price stands above $108,500, a level bitcoin rebounded from on Aug. 26. Meanwhile, the realized price of all 2025 buyers has declined to just over $100,000, creating another important psychological threshold should the market fall further.
This correction underscores the growing pressure on recent buyers and the importance of realized price levels in guiding market psychology.
Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/08/29/bitcoin-faces-mounting-pressure-below-key-cost-bases