BTC Holds Range Between Yet Analysts Back Remittix To Outperform With 20x Potential

2025/09/07 19:01
The cryptocurrency market remains volatile, as Bitcoin is stuck in a narrow range, sending investors into panic. Some analysts are biding their time until Bitcoin makes its next big move, but others are increasingly identifying high-potential projects.

One name that keeps surfacing in investment discussions is Remittix (RTX), a PayFi altcoin that could return 20x returns in the coming cycle.

Bitcoin Price Holds Steady

Bitcoin is in a rising trend channel in the medium-long term. This shows that investors have bought the currency at higher prices over time, which indicates good development for the currency.

BTC has met the objective at  $115,727 after breaking the rectangle formation. The price has now fallen, but the formation indicates further rise. The currency is approaching support at $106,000, which may give a positive reaction.

However, a break below $106,000 will be a negative signal. The RSI curve shows a falling trend, an early signal of a possible price trend reversal downwards. Overall, the currency is assessed as technically positive for the medium-long term.

According to Ali Martinez’s Bitcoin price prediction,the BTC downtrend will start when the price falls below the Short-Term realized price and usually reverses under the Long-Term realized price. 

Source: Ali_chart via X. 

Right now,

– STH = $109,400

– LTH = $36,700

While others are waiting for BTC’s next direction, savvy investors are shifting focus to smaller altcoins with utility and early-stage growth potential, such as Remittix (RTX).

Remittix Emerges As An Investment Option

Unlike other payment utility projects, Remittix (RTX) narrows the scope: fast transactions, cheap, and reliable for crypto-to-fiat payments. Remittix (RTX) is redefining how cross-border payments are handled.

Remittix is an Ethereum-based payment platform that facilitates crypto-to-fiat transactions across 30+ currencies. It addresses a $19 trillion real-world payment gap between traditional (Web2) and cryptocurrency (Web3).

It has a business API that freelancers, SMEs, and businesses can use to receive crypto payments deposited into their accounts as fiat. 

Remittix highlights:

  • A full CertiK audit has been completed; liquidity and team tokens have been locked for three years.
  • An upcoming wallet launch in Q3 with real-time FX rates.
  • Users can earn up to 20% referral rewards by sharing the project 
  • Built for borderless payments with global reach.
  • Designed for both crypto natives and non-crypto users, it can be used by business owners, freelancers, and remitters.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/   

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix  

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Source: https://blockchainreporter.net/bitcoin-price-update-btc-holds-range-between-yet-analysts-back-remittix-to-outperform-with-20x-potential/

