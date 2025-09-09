BTC HOLDS SUPPORT, MAJORS ALL UP, PUMP +40% IN A WEEK

BTC holds $110k support, sentiment back to neutral. Robinhood to join S&P 500, Strategy misses out. Whales sold $12.7b BTC over past month. Companies currently buying 1755 BTC per day. SOL gets new treasury vehicle with $1.65bn cash. ETH ETFs saw 2nd largest daily outflow ever. Crypto bill proposes SEC-CFTC crypto committee. SEC, CFTC seek to ‘harmonize’ on DeFi. HYPE nears ATH, Paxos, Frax, Agora bid for stablecoin. StablecoinX secures $890m to buy ENA. We didn’t sell BTC to buy gold: Tether CEO. Metaplanet buys $15.2m BTC. ETH revenue dropped 44% in August. BTC network mining difficulty at ATH. SUI Group buys 20m SUI. Trump family earned $1.3b from WLFI, American Bitcoin. SOL Strategies to uplist shares to Nasdaq. Cardone sold Miami mansion for 400 BTC.