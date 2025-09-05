BTC Price Climbs as August Jobs Report Falls Below Forecast

Par : Coincentral
2025/09/05 21:02
Union
U$0.0104+0.58%
Bitcoin
BTC$110,814.38+1.07%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02407+2.03%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00715-2.32%
Farcana
FAR$0.000299+4.91%

TLDR

  • The U.S. economy added only 22,000 jobs in August, falling far below the forecast of 75,000.
  • The unemployment rate rose to 4.3%, signaling potential economic weakness.
  • The BTC price surged following the release of the disappointing jobs data.
  • Investors now expect the Federal Reserve to cut rates, potentially by 50 basis points.
  • The weak job numbers increase the likelihood of stimulus measures to support economic growth.

U.S. jobs data for August came in significantly below expectations, signaling weakness in the labor market. The economy added only 22,000 jobs, far below the forecast of 75,000. The report boosted the BTC price, as traders anticipate Federal Reserve rate cuts.

Labor Market Weakening Supports BTC Price

The weak job numbers signal a slowdown in the U.S. economy. With the unemployment rate rising to 4.3%, concerns over economic growth are growing. The BTC price responded positively, jumping to $112,900 following the report.

Analysts believe that the Fed will act to counteract the economic slowdown. “The market is now pricing in a possible 50 basis points rate cut,” said an expert. This shift in expectations has driven the BTC price higher, as crypto assets tend to benefit from lower rates.

Fed’s Rate Cut Outlook Drives BTC Price Higher

Ahead of the August jobs report, Fed Chair Jerome Powell had already suggested potential rate cuts. The weak job numbers add to the likelihood of the Fed lowering rates. As the BTC price climbs, traders view the Federal Reserve’s actions as a key factor.

The labor market weakness is a clear signal that the economy may need stimulus. The BTC price has reacted swiftly to this signal, with an intraday low of $109,300 before the report. With lower rates, BTC and other crypto assets could see further gains.

The post BTC Price Climbs as August Jobs Report Falls Below Forecast appeared first on CoinCentral.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

SEC and CFTC To Host Roundtable To ‘Harmonize’ Regulatory Frameworks for Crypto

SEC and CFTC To Host Roundtable To ‘Harmonize’ Regulatory Frameworks for Crypto

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016006-4.61%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/05 22:19
Partager
SEC’s Gensler Faces Scrutiny Over Missing Texts Amid FTX Collapse Timing

SEC’s Gensler Faces Scrutiny Over Missing Texts Amid FTX Collapse Timing

TLDR The SEC reported that nearly a year’s worth of text messages from Gary Gensler’s phone were permanently lost. The lost messages cover a critical period between October 2022 and September 2023, including key crypto discussions. The SEC blames weak technology practices for the data loss, including ignored alerts and poor backup procedures. A significant [...] The post SEC’s Gensler Faces Scrutiny Over Missing Texts Amid FTX Collapse Timing appeared first on CoinCentral.
Partager
Coincentral2025/09/05 21:49
Partager
BMW plans to play spoiler to China, Tesla's market dominance with new EV

BMW plans to play spoiler to China, Tesla's market dominance with new EV

BMW is done sitting back while China floods the EV market. The German automaker just dropped the first of its next-gen models, the iX3 SUV, built under its new Neue Klasse platform. These guys are targeting Tesla and Chinese competitors like BYD and Xpeng directly. The debut came ahead of the Munich car show, where […]
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03815+5.47%
CAR
CAR$0.009833+3.19%
Wink
LIKE$0.011057+0.11%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/05 20:53
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

SEC and CFTC To Host Roundtable To ‘Harmonize’ Regulatory Frameworks for Crypto

SEC’s Gensler Faces Scrutiny Over Missing Texts Amid FTX Collapse Timing

BMW plans to play spoiler to China, Tesla's market dominance with new EV

U.S. SEC claims tech failures led to loss of relevant Gensler texts

PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List