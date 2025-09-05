BTC Price Climbs as August Jobs Report Falls Below Forecast

TLDR

U.S. jobs data for August came in significantly below expectations, signaling weakness in the labor market. The economy added only 22,000 jobs, far below the forecast of 75,000. The report boosted the BTC price, as traders anticipate Federal Reserve rate cuts.

Labor Market Weakening Supports BTC Price

The weak job numbers signal a slowdown in the U.S. economy. With the unemployment rate rising to 4.3%, concerns over economic growth are growing. The BTC price responded positively, jumping to $112,900 following the report.

Analysts believe that the Fed will act to counteract the economic slowdown. “The market is now pricing in a possible 50 basis points rate cut,” said an expert. This shift in expectations has driven the BTC price higher, as crypto assets tend to benefit from lower rates.

Fed’s Rate Cut Outlook Drives BTC Price Higher

Ahead of the August jobs report, Fed Chair Jerome Powell had already suggested potential rate cuts. The weak job numbers add to the likelihood of the Fed lowering rates. As the BTC price climbs, traders view the Federal Reserve’s actions as a key factor.

The labor market weakness is a clear signal that the economy may need stimulus. The BTC price has reacted swiftly to this signal, with an intraday low of $109,300 before the report. With lower rates, BTC and other crypto assets could see further gains.

