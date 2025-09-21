The post BTC Price Hits $116,000; How Long Until Bitcoin Hits New All Time Highs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Following a volatile week driven by the Federal Reserve’s decision to lower interest rates for the first time in 2025, the price of bitcoin has rebounded to $116,000. Investors are arguing over whether the market needs more time to stabilise or if this momentum is sufficient to propel Bitcoin to a new all-time high. Meanwhile, early-stage altcoins like Remittix are gaining serious attention, with some analysts suggesting it could rival Bitcoin in growth potential after raising $26.2 million. BTC Price Holds Momentum After Fed Rate Cut Source: TradingView After Fed Chair Jerome Powell announced a 25 basis point cut, the price of bitcoin surged, peaking at $118,000 and then leveling off at $116,000 for a brief period. Long-term holders are increasing their Bitcoin holdings as exchange reserves decline, according to on-chain data, indicating that confidence is still high. Technically, $118,000 remains the next significant resistance, while the downside is supported by $115,200 and $113,300. Analysts predict a breakout towards $120,000 and possibly new highs later this year if buyers can close the price of bitcoin above $118,000 today. Strong rallies are frequently set up by protracted consolidation phases like the one we are currently experiencing, according to historical cycles. Remittix Gains Ground As Investors Seek The Next Big Winner While the BTC price tests resistance, Remittix is proving itself as one of the best crypto projects of 2025. Known as a PayFi altcoin, it is building real-world solutions that make it more than just speculation. With its token still priced at $0.1080, it is viewed by many as the next 100x crypto and a low-cap crypto gem worth watching closely. Here’s what sets Remittix apart from other tokens: Raised over $26.2M, selling 667M tokens, showing strong early demand Wallet beta has launched with multi-currency support and real-time FX rates Ranked… The post BTC Price Hits $116,000; How Long Until Bitcoin Hits New All Time Highs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Following a volatile week driven by the Federal Reserve’s decision to lower interest rates for the first time in 2025, the price of bitcoin has rebounded to $116,000. Investors are arguing over whether the market needs more time to stabilise or if this momentum is sufficient to propel Bitcoin to a new all-time high. Meanwhile, early-stage altcoins like Remittix are gaining serious attention, with some analysts suggesting it could rival Bitcoin in growth potential after raising $26.2 million. BTC Price Holds Momentum After Fed Rate Cut Source: TradingView After Fed Chair Jerome Powell announced a 25 basis point cut, the price of bitcoin surged, peaking at $118,000 and then leveling off at $116,000 for a brief period. Long-term holders are increasing their Bitcoin holdings as exchange reserves decline, according to on-chain data, indicating that confidence is still high. Technically, $118,000 remains the next significant resistance, while the downside is supported by $115,200 and $113,300. Analysts predict a breakout towards $120,000 and possibly new highs later this year if buyers can close the price of bitcoin above $118,000 today. Strong rallies are frequently set up by protracted consolidation phases like the one we are currently experiencing, according to historical cycles. Remittix Gains Ground As Investors Seek The Next Big Winner While the BTC price tests resistance, Remittix is proving itself as one of the best crypto projects of 2025. Known as a PayFi altcoin, it is building real-world solutions that make it more than just speculation. With its token still priced at $0.1080, it is viewed by many as the next 100x crypto and a low-cap crypto gem worth watching closely. Here’s what sets Remittix apart from other tokens: Raised over $26.2M, selling 667M tokens, showing strong early demand Wallet beta has launched with multi-currency support and real-time FX rates Ranked…

BTC Price Hits $116,000; How Long Until Bitcoin Hits New All Time Highs

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 21:20
Following a volatile week driven by the Federal Reserve’s decision to lower interest rates for the first time in 2025, the price of bitcoin has rebounded to $116,000. Investors are arguing over whether the market needs more time to stabilise or if this momentum is sufficient to propel Bitcoin to a new all-time high. Meanwhile, early-stage altcoins like Remittix are gaining serious attention, with some analysts suggesting it could rival Bitcoin in growth potential after raising $26.2 million.

BTC Price Holds Momentum After Fed Rate Cut

Source: TradingView

After Fed Chair Jerome Powell announced a 25 basis point cut, the price of bitcoin surged, peaking at $118,000 and then leveling off at $116,000 for a brief period. Long-term holders are increasing their Bitcoin holdings as exchange reserves decline, according to on-chain data, indicating that confidence is still high.

Technically, $118,000 remains the next significant resistance, while the downside is supported by $115,200 and $113,300. Analysts predict a breakout towards $120,000 and possibly new highs later this year if buyers can close the price of bitcoin above $118,000 today. Strong rallies are frequently set up by protracted consolidation phases like the one we are currently experiencing, according to historical cycles.

Remittix Gains Ground As Investors Seek The Next Big Winner

While the BTC price tests resistance, Remittix is proving itself as one of the best crypto projects of 2025. Known as a PayFi altcoin, it is building real-world solutions that make it more than just speculation. With its token still priced at $0.1080, it is viewed by many as the next 100x crypto and a low-cap crypto gem worth watching closely.

Here’s what sets Remittix apart from other tokens:
  • Raised over $26.2M, selling 667M tokens, showing strong early demand
  • Wallet beta has launched with multi-currency support and real-time FX rates
  • Ranked #1 on CertiK’s Pre-Launch leaderboard, boosting investor trust
  • Built for cross-border payments, solving a $19T remittance problem
  • Offers 15% USDT referral rewards claimable daily, giving crypto with passive income potential
  • Partnerships in development to onboard businesses and freelancers worldwide

Why Bitcoin And Remittix Dominate Watchlists

The BTC price is still the dominant market signal, but new cycles often bring fresh winners. While traders wait for Bitcoin to push above $118,000 and aim for $120,000, Remittix offers a rare chance to enter an early-stage DeFi project with explosive potential. For investors asking what the best crypto project is, Bitcoin provides stability, but Remittix offers the growth story of 2025.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:
Website: https://remittix.io/
Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix
$250K Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

The post BTC Price Hits $116,000; How Long Until Bitcoin Hits New All Time Highs appeared first on Blockonomi.

Source: https://blockonomi.com/btc-price-hits-116000-how-long-until-bitcoin-hits-new-all-time-highs/

