The post BTC Price Hits $116,000; How Long Until Bitcoin Hits New All Time Highs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Following a volatile week driven by the Federal Reserve’s decision to lower interest rates for the first time in 2025, the price of bitcoin has rebounded to $116,000. Investors are arguing over whether the market needs more time to stabilise or if this momentum is sufficient to propel Bitcoin to a new all-time high. Meanwhile, early-stage altcoins like Remittix are gaining serious attention, with some analysts suggesting it could rival Bitcoin in growth potential after raising $26.2 million. BTC Price Holds Momentum After Fed Rate Cut Source: TradingView After Fed Chair Jerome Powell announced a 25 basis point cut, the price of bitcoin surged, peaking at $118,000 and then leveling off at $116,000 for a brief period. Long-term holders are increasing their Bitcoin holdings as exchange reserves decline, according to on-chain data, indicating that confidence is still high. Technically, $118,000 remains the next significant resistance, while the downside is supported by $115,200 and $113,300. Analysts predict a breakout towards $120,000 and possibly new highs later this year if buyers can close the price of bitcoin above $118,000 today. Strong rallies are frequently set up by protracted consolidation phases like the one we are currently experiencing, according to historical cycles. Remittix Gains Ground As Investors Seek The Next Big Winner While the BTC price tests resistance, Remittix is proving itself as one of the best crypto projects of 2025. Known as a PayFi altcoin, it is building real-world solutions that make it more than just speculation. With its token still priced at $0.1080, it is viewed by many as the next 100x crypto and a low-cap crypto gem worth watching closely. Here’s what sets Remittix apart from other tokens: Raised over $26.2M, selling 667M tokens, showing strong early demand Wallet beta has launched with multi-currency support and real-time FX rates Ranked… The post BTC Price Hits $116,000; How Long Until Bitcoin Hits New All Time Highs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Following a volatile week driven by the Federal Reserve’s decision to lower interest rates for the first time in 2025, the price of bitcoin has rebounded to $116,000. Investors are arguing over whether the market needs more time to stabilise or if this momentum is sufficient to propel Bitcoin to a new all-time high. Meanwhile, early-stage altcoins like Remittix are gaining serious attention, with some analysts suggesting it could rival Bitcoin in growth potential after raising $26.2 million. BTC Price Holds Momentum After Fed Rate Cut Source: TradingView After Fed Chair Jerome Powell announced a 25 basis point cut, the price of bitcoin surged, peaking at $118,000 and then leveling off at $116,000 for a brief period. Long-term holders are increasing their Bitcoin holdings as exchange reserves decline, according to on-chain data, indicating that confidence is still high. Technically, $118,000 remains the next significant resistance, while the downside is supported by $115,200 and $113,300. Analysts predict a breakout towards $120,000 and possibly new highs later this year if buyers can close the price of bitcoin above $118,000 today. Strong rallies are frequently set up by protracted consolidation phases like the one we are currently experiencing, according to historical cycles. Remittix Gains Ground As Investors Seek The Next Big Winner While the BTC price tests resistance, Remittix is proving itself as one of the best crypto projects of 2025. Known as a PayFi altcoin, it is building real-world solutions that make it more than just speculation. With its token still priced at $0.1080, it is viewed by many as the next 100x crypto and a low-cap crypto gem worth watching closely. Here’s what sets Remittix apart from other tokens: Raised over $26.2M, selling 667M tokens, showing strong early demand Wallet beta has launched with multi-currency support and real-time FX rates Ranked…