BTC Price Warning Sign? Bitcoin Whales Start Selling Before Fed Cuts

Par : CryptoPotato
2025/09/03 22:05
Bitcoin
BTC$112,228.76+1.10%
Sign
SIGN$0.07281+5.93%
Multichain
MULTI$0.11876-32.74%

TL;DR

  • Long-term Bitcoin holders show heavy activity, historically seen near market tops or correction periods.
  • Whale balances drop to levels last seen in 2018, suggesting continued quiet distribution.
  • Bitcoin breaks multi-week downtrend, but profit-taking and whale exits raise short-term caution.

Long-Term Holders Begin Moving Coins

Recent data shows that wallets holding Bitcoin for long periods have started to move their BTC. This is tracked through the Long-Term Holder Binary Spending Indicator, which is now showing increased activity from these older wallets. In the past, similar spikes have taken place near price peaks and before broader corrections.

Bitcoin is currently trading near local highs. Market watchers note that the timing of this behavior may be linked to expectations around potential policy changes by the Federal Reserve. As shared by Bitcoinsensus,

The pattern is being closely watched, given its history of aligning with key turning points in BTC’s price.

Notably, Bitcoin’s net realized profit and loss data show that many holders have been selling at a profit. July and August saw multiple spikes in realized gains, which took place during price increases. These periods match recent highs in the market and suggest holders may have been reducing exposure as prices climbed.

Bitcoin Net Realized Profit and Loss (NRPL)Source: CryptoQuant

At the time of writing, Bitcoin was priced at around $111,200, with moderate gains over the past 24 hours and the past week. Most transactions still appear to be happening above cost, meaning selling is not coming from loss-driven exits. The tone in the market seems calm but cautious, with more participants choosing to take profits.

Average Whale Holdings Continue to Drop

The average Bitcoin balance held by large entities is now at its lowest level in nearly seven years. According to Glassnode, wallets holding between 100 and 10,000 BTC currently hold about 488 BTC on average. This is a level last seen in December 2018. The decline began in November 2024 and has continued into the present.

Consequently, this steady decrease shows that larger holders have been gradually reducing their positions. Whether this trend continues will depend on upcoming market conditions and external factors like macroeconomic policy and capital rotation.

Price Breaks Out of Downtrend

On the chart, Bitcoin has closed above a downward trendline that had held since early August. The move was pointed out by Rekt Capital, who noted,

Bitcoin price chartSource: X

This breakout might indicate that the downtrend is weakening. Going further up from this point will rely on the ability of Bitcoin to hold above the trendline. Holding this level on a retest might strengthen short-term recovery possibilities. Failing that, buyer momentum could resume.

The post BTC Price Warning Sign? Bitcoin Whales Start Selling Before Fed Cuts appeared first on CryptoPotato.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Against the backdrop of increasingly fierce competition in the public chain, Aptos is steadily moving towards its strategic positioning as a “global trading engine” through technological innovation and ecological expansion.
OG
OG$13.743+0.18%
Partager
PANews2025/05/01 11:00
Partager
Texas Governor Signs SB 21, Becoming the Third State to Establish a Bitcoin Reserve

Texas Governor Signs SB 21, Becoming the Third State to Establish a Bitcoin Reserve

PANews reported on June 22 that according to The block, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has signed SB 21, becoming the third state to set up a Bitcoin reserve after Arizona
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1436+79.27%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.07203-34.03%
Partager
PANews2025/06/22 08:02
Partager
Metaplanet holds another 1,111 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 11,111 BTC

Metaplanet holds another 1,111 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 11,111 BTC

PANews reported on June 23 that according to an official announcement, Japanese listed company Metaplanet increased its holdings by another 1,111 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 11,111 BTC.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,323.04+1.26%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1436+79.27%
Partager
PANews2025/06/23 11:05
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Texas Governor Signs SB 21, Becoming the Third State to Establish a Bitcoin Reserve

Metaplanet holds another 1,111 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 11,111 BTC

Canadian listed company Matador increased its holdings by 8.4 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to about 77 bitcoins

US court dismisses joint motion by SEC and Ripple, case will continue to move forward