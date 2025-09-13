BTC Record Fourth Consecutive Day of Inflows

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 08:40
Union
U$0.0096+1.26%
SIX
SIX$0.02163+0.69%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,978.03+0.58%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09535-1.58%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016579+3.09%

Spot bitcoin BTC$116,166.00 exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the U.S. added $552.78 million on Thursday, their fourth consecutive day of inflows.

That’s the longest run since Aug. 28 and the joint-longest since the seven days ended Aug. 14, which coincided with bitcoin’s ascent to an all-time high of over $123,000. Wednesday’s $757.14 million net inflow was the largest for a single day since July 16, according to data tracked by SoSoValue.

Spot ether (ETH) ETFs are also enjoying a run of inflows. Thursday marked a third straight day, and followed six consecutive days of outflows during which more than $1 billion was withdrawn.

Both the underlying assets experienced rallies in the latter half of the week, benefiting from expectations of an interest-rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve on Sept. 17.

Bitcoin has risen nearly 3.2% in three days to sit just above $115,000, according to CoinDesk data. Ether has climbed about 5% in to reclaim the $4,500 mark.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/12/bitcoin-etfs-record-fourth-consecutive-day-of-inflows-adding-usd550m

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

IAEA confirms attack on Iran's Hundalib heavy water reactor

IAEA confirms attack on Iran's Hundalib heavy water reactor

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cailian News Agency citing CCTV News, on the 19th local time, the International Atomic Energy Agency said that the information it had
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0914-4.19%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 17:46
Partager
A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

The future of agent innovation requires not only intelligence, but also a lot of infrastructure and trust.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.66-1.57%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005422+4.71%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.145363+5.60%
Partager
PANews2025/05/06 10:00
Partager
The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

PANews reported on June 18 that according to an official announcement, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a civil forfeiture lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of
Union
U$0.01122+8.51%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00007094+3.14%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0914-4.19%
Partager
PANews2025/06/18 23:59
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

IAEA confirms attack on Iran's Hundalib heavy water reactor

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

Ethereum Validator Slashing Puts Cardano’s Resilience In Focus – Here’s Why

Bitcoin Treasury Company Prenetics Discloses Holding 288.42 BTC and Has Launched a Daily Programmatic Accumulation Strategy