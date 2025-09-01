BTC whale now holds $3.8B in ETH, analysts call it maturity

Par : Coinstats
2025/09/01 12:09
During a 12-hour buying spree over the weekend, the “Bitcoin OG” whale gobbled up 96,859 spot Ether after selling 4,000 Bitcoin.

The “Bitcoin OG,” which began rotating its $11.4 billion fortune to Ether in August, has continued buying ETH over the weekend and now holds $3.8 billion of it, onchain data shows.

In its latest move, the Bitcoin whale sold 4,000 Bitcoin (BTC) worth $435 million, exchanging it for 96,859 spot Ether over a 12-hour splurge, Lookonchain said in a post on Sunday. 

The whale then deposited another 1,000 Bitcoin into decentralized exchange Hyperliquid on Monday, potentially for more ETH buying. 

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
