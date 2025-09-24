“BTC Will 10x Gold” — Saylor’s Latest Bitcoin Forecast

Michael Saylor predicts Bitcoin will outpace gold tenfold, citing borderless transfer, programmability, and corporate reserves.

Institutions keep stacking coins despite price dip, holdings surpass 1.5 million across global treasuries.

Michael Saylor, CEO of Strategy, has renewed his prediction that Bitcoin will outpace gold by a factor of ten. Speaking with CNBC, he called the token “money” while dismissing alternatives as “credit,” stressing its superiority for corporate balance sheets and reserves.

Saylor argued that Bitcoin surpasses the physical limitations of the metal. “You can’t teleport gold,” he said, pointing out the digital token’s programmability, borderless transfer, and immunity to tariffs. He believes these factors will keep drawing capital away from gold.

The executive also linked his forecast to the U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Bill, saying that this step could strengthen companies in ways that cash or share buybacks cannot. He added that BTC is emerging not just as a hedge but also as digital collateral for credit markets.

Institutional Momentum Strengthens Case

Saylor’s company has been steadily adding to its Bitcoin reserves. In its latest purchase, it bought 850 BTC for about $99.7 million, bringing its total holdings close to 640,000 coins. That makes it the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin and a key player in shaping how institutions view the asset.

Japan’s Metaplanet recently increased its reserves by $632 million, bringing the total to nearly $3 billion. In Latin America, Brazil’s OranjeBTC purchased 3,650 tokens for $385 million ahead of its public listing, making it the largest corporate holder in the region.

In total, more than 190 public companies have added Bitcoin to their balance sheets. Institutional holdings have now crossed 1.5 million coins, while ETFs from firms such as BlackRock continue regular purchases on behalf of their clients

Gold’s Record Highs Versus Bitcoin’s Correction

Gold continues to climb to new highs, while Bitcoin is under pressure. The cryptocurrency dropped 3.2% across four days, falling from $116,000 to about $112,157. It is now trading under its 50-day exponential moving average of $113,794.

The Relative Strength Index is at 42, below the neutral mark of 50, which indicates bearish pressure. The MACD has also given a sell signal, with red histogram bars forming under the baseline, suggesting the trend may weaken further.

Analysts say Bitcoin could drop back toward support near $107,200 if the decline continues. On the other hand, if the price climbs and holds above $113,800, it might move closer to $116,000, which would help restore short-term confidence.

Despite the price turbulence, Saylor stressed Bitcoin’s durability as digital gold. “The world ran on gold-backed credit for 300 years,” he said. “The world’s going to run on digital gold-backed credit for the next 300.”

]]>