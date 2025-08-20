BTCS Breaks Ground With Ethereum-Powered Shareholder Dividend

Par : NewsBTC
2025/08/20 04:00
In a groundbreaking move, BTCS has unveiled plans to distribute the world’s first blockchain dividend to its investors and pay out shareholders with Ethereum. By delivering shareholder rewards directly on-chain, the company is signaling a future where blockchain-native payouts could become the norm across the global financial sector.

The Long-Term Signal For Institutional Crypto Adoption

Nasdaq-listed BTCS Inc. has announced a landmark move in traditional finance and crypto integration to become the first publicly traded company in the world to issue dividends in Ethereum. According to the announcement on X, the company revealed that it will pay shareholders a one-time blockchain dividend or “Bividend” of $0.05 per share in ETH, breaking away from the traditional cash dividend model and signaling its deep commitment to blockchain adoption.

BTCS is going further to reward loyalty and empower long-term holders, offering a one-time $0.35 per share ETH loyalty payment. Eligible shareholders who transfer their shares to book-entry form with the company’s transfer agent and hold them through January 26, 2026, will unlock this additional benefit. 

Combined, the bividend and loyalty shareholders could receive $0.40 per share in ETH, which is significantly designed as a reward and structural defense against short-selling. “These payments are designed to reward our long-term shareholders and empower them to take control of their investment by reducing the ability of their shares to be lent to predatory short-sellers,” BTCS stated.

BTCS Inc. is excited to make history in the financial landscape with this key strategic move. The company frames this move as more than just a dividend, but also a statement of trust, loyalty, and shared vision for BTCS’s future.

Bitmine Ethereum Hoard Signals Long-Term Institutional Confidence

While BTCS Inc. is becoming the first publicly traded company in the world to issue a dividend in ETH, Bitmine Immersion Technologies (BMNR), a leading treasury company, has cemented its place in history to become the largest ETH treasury holder in the world and the second-largest crypto treasury globally.

Marty Chargin, a market expert on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), highlighted that the treasury company disclosed that its crypto holdings now exceed $6.612 billion, led by a staggering 1,523,373 ETH, which is valued at $4,326 ETH each. According to Bloomberg data, BMNR also holds 192 Bitcoin in addition to its ETH stack, signaling a diversified strategy. 

The firm’s crypto strategy is substantial, with ETH being the company’s core bet. This positions BMNR Bitmine directly behind Michael Saylor’s Strategy (MSTR), which holds an industry-defining 628,946 BTC valued at $74 billion.

Ethereum
