BTCS hands out $0.40 per share in Ethereum dividend and its stock jumps 10 percent

BTCS will distribute a dividend in Ethereum to shareholders later this year, marking the first instance of a public company paying a corporate dividend in ETH.

The company said investors will receive a payment equal to $0.05 per share in Ethereum in September.

A second component, described as a loyalty dividend, will distribute an additional $0.35 per share in ETH on January 26, 2026, to those who remain shareholders through that date. The payments exclude company officers, directors, and employees.

The company’s shares rose more than 10% following the announcement, reflecting interest in the new program’s mechanics. BTCS holds approximately 70,000 ETH valued at $303 million, which places it among the largest corporate holders of Ethereum.

The company describes its strategy as Ethereum-first, with operations spanning validator infrastructure, staking services, and blockchain software development.

The loyalty dividend introduces a second element designed to reward long-term holders while reducing the number of shares available for lending in short-sale transactions. The company said the design was intended to strengthen its investor base.

BTCS characterized the loyalty structure as a way to “reward our long-term shareholders, while at the same time reducing the ability of shares to be lent to predatory short-sellers.”

This is not the company’s first experiment with crypto-based dividends. In early 2022, BTCS launched what it called the “Bividend,” a program that allowed shareholders to receive $0.05 per share in Bitcoin instead of cash.

That distribution required an opt-in process and was recorded in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Shareholders had to hold shares through March 17, 2022, to qualify for the Bitcoin dividend, with cash paid as the default alternative.

BTCS has built on that earlier model by expanding both the scale and the mechanics. While the 2022 dividend was limited to a single payout and offered only Bitcoin, the 2025 program includes Ethereum, a split schedule, and the loyalty incentive.

The timing aligns with BTCS’s continued accumulation of ETH and the expansion of its infrastructure footprint. As detailed in the company’s second quarter 2025 earnings release, revenues have grown alongside Ethereum-related operations, further tying the firm’s corporate performance to ETH markets.

From a regulatory perspective, crypto dividends are treated as property distributions, creating taxable events for recipients. This became relevant during the 2022 Bitcoin dividend, which required BTCS to navigate reporting and settlement procedures with transfer agents and clearing systems.

The Ethereum dividend follows the same legal framework, meaning shareholders will be taxed on the fair market value of ETH received at the time of distribution.

The broader implication of the move lies in the corporate adoption of digital assets for shareholder returns. Although a small company in market capitalization, BTCS has twice used dividends to demonstrate the viability of crypto-based corporate actions.

The expanded Ethereum program introduces a more complex loyalty structure and further ties the company’s capital strategy to blockchain assets, distinguishing its approach from firms that limit crypto involvement to treasury management.

The distribution will occur on September 26, with the loyalty dividend scheduled for January 26, 2026.