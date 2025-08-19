BTCS Inc To Pay ETH Dividend, Loyalty Payment To Deter Short-Sellers

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 22:59
Movement
MOVE$0.128-4.11%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020383-5.45%
WELL3
WELL$0.0001266-1.55%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02694-3.88%
Ethereum
ETH$4,141.78-5.49%

Ethereum treasury company BTCS Inc. will issue a one-time Ether dividend and a loyalty payment, totaling $0.40 per share in ETH, to reward shareholders and limit “predatory short-selling.”

“These payments are designed to reward our long-term shareholders and empower them to take control of their investment by reducing the ability of their shares to be lent to predatory short-sellers,” the Bitcoin miner-turned Ethereum company said on Monday. 

BTCS said it would be the first publicly traded company to issue a dividend in ETH, a move seemingly received well by investors as BTCS shares rose 10.4% on the day.

ETH “Bividend” to be paid in September

The ETH dividend — dubbed the “Bividend” — of $0.05 per share will be paid on Sept. 26, while the $0.35 per share “Loyalty Payment” will be paid in ETH to those holding the shares until Jan. 26, 2026. The loyalty payment will be offered to all shareholders except officers, directors and employees, the company noted.

Source: Benjamin Hunter

The former Bitcoin mining company is looking to stand out amid a crowded field of 69 ETH treasury entities competing to amass the largest ETH holdings.

Ether treasury firms have been a key catalyst behind Ether’s price rally from around $1,465 to $4,775 over the past four months.

BTCS eyes top 10 in ETH treasury race

Bitmine Immersion Tech and SharpLink Gaming lead the race, with 1.5 million ETH and 728,800 ETH, respectively, while BTCS is 11th at 70,000 ETH worth over $303 million, StrategicETHReserve data shows. 

Top 15 largest entities by ETH holdings. Source: StrategicETHReserve.xyz

BTCS has been leveraging decentralized finance — such as borrowing on Aave — and staking since at least 2022, but only started aggressively accumulating ETH over the last few months.

Related: Ether ETFs smash records as crypto products see $3.75B inflows

It has funded purchases through at-the-market equity offerings and issuing convertible notes, similar to strategies adopted by its competitors.

BTCS partially recovers after tumbling from July high

BTCS shares rose 10.4% on the news to $4.87 on Monday, clawing back some lost ground since reaching a 2025 high of $6.57 on July 18, Google Finance data shows.

The Nasdaq-listed firm now has a market cap of $233 million.

Magazine: How Ethereum treasury companies could spark ‘DeFi Summer 2.0’

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/btcs-inc-pay-ethereum-dividend-loyalty-payment?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Blockchain startup Units.Network completes $10 million financing, led by Nimbus Capital

Blockchain startup Units.Network completes $10 million financing, led by Nimbus Capital

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Techinasia, blockchain startup Units.Network has completed a $10 million financing, led by Nimbus Capital, and other investors have not been disclosed. The
Startup
STARTUP$0.006673+14.83%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0902+23.56%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001821-4.65%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 18:06
Partager
Arbitrum submits proposal to build Ronin L2 as an Orbit chain

Arbitrum submits proposal to build Ronin L2 as an Orbit chain

Arbitrum proposal for Ronin L2 on Orbit chain
Partager
Crypto.news2025/08/20 03:42
Partager
Compass Mining Energizes Texas Bitcoin Mining Facility

Compass Mining Energizes Texas Bitcoin Mining Facility

Compass Mining has fully energized a ten-megawatt bitcoin mining facility in Texas, developed in partnership with ONMINE, to advance its vertical integration strategy. Texas Bitcoin Mining Facility Comes Online Through Compass, ONMINE Deal The project places Compass in control of day-to-day operations while introducing a shared revenue model and power-pricing risk assumption with the site […]
Partager
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/20 04:17
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Blockchain startup Units.Network completes $10 million financing, led by Nimbus Capital

Arbitrum submits proposal to build Ronin L2 as an Orbit chain

Compass Mining Energizes Texas Bitcoin Mining Facility

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP hold steady as Federal Reserve leave rates unchanged

The key to success behind Ripple’s 100 billion market value: Selling coins for a living, payments, ETFs and political trends