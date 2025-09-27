The post BTFS Protocol v4.1 Beta Launches with Key Upgrades appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Alvin Lang Sep 26, 2025 06:00 BitTorrent Inc. unveils BTFS Protocol v4.1 Beta with significant enhancements including streamlined storage integration and improved network accessibility, according to a Medium post. The BitTorrent File System (BTFS) has officially launched its v4.1 Beta version, introducing several key upgrades aimed at enhancing its decentralized storage capabilities, according to BitTorrent Inc. The latest iteration of BTFS focuses on improving user accessibility and network integration. Key Features of BTFS v4.1 The v4.1 Beta release incorporates significant proposals, including BTIP-103, which allows BTFS clients to directly retrieve Storage Provider (SP) addresses from the proposal contract. This change is expected to streamline the integration processes between governance and storage workflows. Another notable enhancement is BTIP-104, which introduces both automatic and manual renewal features. These features enable users to extend the storage duration of their uploaded files without the need for re-uploading, thereby improving user convenience and system efficiency. Additionally, BTIP-105 establishes a proxy mode with a dedicated upload routing system. In this setup, file data is initially sent to a proxy node before forwarding to the designated SP. This update aims to enhance accessibility and reliability, particularly in network-restricted or NAT environments. The new version also supports release packages on the Apple ARM architecture, broadening its compatibility and usability across different platforms. BTFS: A Decentralized Storage Solution BTFS is both a protocol and a web application that offers a content-addressable peer-to-peer mechanism for storing and sharing digital content in a decentralized file system. It also serves as a foundational platform for decentralized applications (Dapps). The BTFS team continues to refine network operations and adjust market-related aspects such as upload prices and airdrop reward schemes to enhance user experience. For more detailed information on BTFS v4.1 Beta, readers can visit the… The post BTFS Protocol v4.1 Beta Launches with Key Upgrades appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Alvin Lang Sep 26, 2025 06:00 BitTorrent Inc. unveils BTFS Protocol v4.1 Beta with significant enhancements including streamlined storage integration and improved network accessibility, according to a Medium post. The BitTorrent File System (BTFS) has officially launched its v4.1 Beta version, introducing several key upgrades aimed at enhancing its decentralized storage capabilities, according to BitTorrent Inc. The latest iteration of BTFS focuses on improving user accessibility and network integration. Key Features of BTFS v4.1 The v4.1 Beta release incorporates significant proposals, including BTIP-103, which allows BTFS clients to directly retrieve Storage Provider (SP) addresses from the proposal contract. This change is expected to streamline the integration processes between governance and storage workflows. Another notable enhancement is BTIP-104, which introduces both automatic and manual renewal features. These features enable users to extend the storage duration of their uploaded files without the need for re-uploading, thereby improving user convenience and system efficiency. Additionally, BTIP-105 establishes a proxy mode with a dedicated upload routing system. In this setup, file data is initially sent to a proxy node before forwarding to the designated SP. This update aims to enhance accessibility and reliability, particularly in network-restricted or NAT environments. The new version also supports release packages on the Apple ARM architecture, broadening its compatibility and usability across different platforms. BTFS: A Decentralized Storage Solution BTFS is both a protocol and a web application that offers a content-addressable peer-to-peer mechanism for storing and sharing digital content in a decentralized file system. It also serves as a foundational platform for decentralized applications (Dapps). The BTFS team continues to refine network operations and adjust market-related aspects such as upload prices and airdrop reward schemes to enhance user experience. For more detailed information on BTFS v4.1 Beta, readers can visit the…

BTFS Protocol v4.1 Beta Launches with Key Upgrades

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 13:50
1
1$0.007945-7.69%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010408-37.35%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00163583+2.57%
Mode Network
MODE$0.001167-3.63%
NODE
NODE$0.07035+15.40%


Alvin Lang
Sep 26, 2025 06:00

BitTorrent Inc. unveils BTFS Protocol v4.1 Beta with significant enhancements including streamlined storage integration and improved network accessibility, according to a Medium post.





The BitTorrent File System (BTFS) has officially launched its v4.1 Beta version, introducing several key upgrades aimed at enhancing its decentralized storage capabilities, according to BitTorrent Inc. The latest iteration of BTFS focuses on improving user accessibility and network integration.

Key Features of BTFS v4.1

The v4.1 Beta release incorporates significant proposals, including BTIP-103, which allows BTFS clients to directly retrieve Storage Provider (SP) addresses from the proposal contract. This change is expected to streamline the integration processes between governance and storage workflows.

Another notable enhancement is BTIP-104, which introduces both automatic and manual renewal features. These features enable users to extend the storage duration of their uploaded files without the need for re-uploading, thereby improving user convenience and system efficiency.

Additionally, BTIP-105 establishes a proxy mode with a dedicated upload routing system. In this setup, file data is initially sent to a proxy node before forwarding to the designated SP. This update aims to enhance accessibility and reliability, particularly in network-restricted or NAT environments.

The new version also supports release packages on the Apple ARM architecture, broadening its compatibility and usability across different platforms.

BTFS: A Decentralized Storage Solution

BTFS is both a protocol and a web application that offers a content-addressable peer-to-peer mechanism for storing and sharing digital content in a decentralized file system. It also serves as a foundational platform for decentralized applications (Dapps). The BTFS team continues to refine network operations and adjust market-related aspects such as upload prices and airdrop reward schemes to enhance user experience.

For more detailed information on BTFS v4.1 Beta, readers can visit the official Medium post by BitTorrent Inc.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/btfs-protocol-v4-1-beta-launches-key-upgrades

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Bitcoin News: Will BTC Price Crash to $81,000?

Bitcoin News: Will BTC Price Crash to $81,000?

Bitcoin is slipping toward critical support as inflation ticks higher and the Fed hesitates on rate cuts.
Bitcoin
BTC$109,246.58-0.27%
Partager
Crypto Ticker2025/09/27 15:09
Partager
Best Crypto Presales to Buy as SWIFT Tests Blockchain Payments with Ethereum Linea

Best Crypto Presales to Buy as SWIFT Tests Blockchain Payments with Ethereum Linea

A significant transformation for international payments is on the way thanks to the interbank messaging system SWIFT. To the uninitiated, SWIFT is the backbone of the global financial messaging network, connecting more than 11,000 institutions across 200 countries. If you’ve ever sent or received a cross-border payment, you’ve almost certainly come across SWIFT, whether it […]
LINEA
LINEA$0.02875+12.39%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07449+1.07%
Everscale
EVER$0.0172+4.05%
Partager
Bitcoinist2025/09/27 15:18
Partager
Crypto.com Receives CFTC Margin Derivatives License

Crypto.com Receives CFTC Margin Derivatives License

PANews reported on September 27 that according to an official announcement, Crypto.com has obtained approval from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to obtain a margin derivatives brand license in the United States. Specifically, Crypto.com | Derivatives North America (CDNA), a CFTC-registered exchange and clearing organization and an affiliate of Crypto.com, has been approved to offer cleared margin derivatives in cryptocurrencies and other asset classes through an amendment to its Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) license, in addition to its existing ability to offer fully collateralized derivatives through its prediction markets. Additionally, Foris DAX FCM LLC (trading as Crypto.com | FCM) has now received Futures Commission Merchant (FCM) approval from the National Futures Association (NFA), enabling Crypto.com to act as an intermediary for clients and institutions in the derivatives markets.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010398-37.45%
Union
U$0.010253-5.38%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00493-6.62%
Partager
PANews2025/09/27 15:02
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Bitcoin News: Will BTC Price Crash to $81,000?

Best Crypto Presales to Buy as SWIFT Tests Blockchain Payments with Ethereum Linea

Crypto.com Receives CFTC Margin Derivatives License

Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council

bepay money to Launch $1 Million Bitcoin Rewards Program at Invest Payments & Banking Forum Dubai 2025