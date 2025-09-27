BTFS Protocol v4.1 Beta Launches with Key Upgrades



Alvin Lang



BitTorrent Inc. unveils BTFS Protocol v4.1 Beta with significant enhancements including streamlined storage integration and improved network accessibility, according to a Medium post.











The BitTorrent File System (BTFS) has officially launched its v4.1 Beta version, introducing several key upgrades aimed at enhancing its decentralized storage capabilities, according to BitTorrent Inc. The latest iteration of BTFS focuses on improving user accessibility and network integration.

Key Features of BTFS v4.1

The v4.1 Beta release incorporates significant proposals, including BTIP-103, which allows BTFS clients to directly retrieve Storage Provider (SP) addresses from the proposal contract. This change is expected to streamline the integration processes between governance and storage workflows.

Another notable enhancement is BTIP-104, which introduces both automatic and manual renewal features. These features enable users to extend the storage duration of their uploaded files without the need for re-uploading, thereby improving user convenience and system efficiency.

Additionally, BTIP-105 establishes a proxy mode with a dedicated upload routing system. In this setup, file data is initially sent to a proxy node before forwarding to the designated SP. This update aims to enhance accessibility and reliability, particularly in network-restricted or NAT environments.

The new version also supports release packages on the Apple ARM architecture, broadening its compatibility and usability across different platforms.

BTFS: A Decentralized Storage Solution

BTFS is both a protocol and a web application that offers a content-addressable peer-to-peer mechanism for storing and sharing digital content in a decentralized file system. It also serves as a foundational platform for decentralized applications (Dapps). The BTFS team continues to refine network operations and adjust market-related aspects such as upload prices and airdrop reward schemes to enhance user experience.

For more detailed information on BTFS v4.1 Beta, readers can visit the official Medium post by BitTorrent Inc.

