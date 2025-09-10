BTS Breaks Back Into The Top 10 With A Years-Old Fan-Favorite

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10
Six years after release, BTS’s “Lights” is back in the iTunes top 10, highlighting ARMY’s buying power while the group readies new music. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 03: (L-R) V, Suga, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Jimin and J-Hope of BTS attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

FilmMagic

BTS fans are waiting for new music from the beloved septet, and still listening to old cuts as they hold on. All seven members have finished their mandatory military service in South Korea, and they are likely already working on new material, as an announcement was made not long ago that BTS will drop new tunes in spring 2026.

From time to time, ARMY — BTS’s massive fanbase — begins streaming and buying one track or another from the group’s catalog. The collective attention that thousands, if not millions, of people give to one title can turn it into a hit on the Billboard charts even years after its initial release.

BTS recently scored a new hit in America with a previously-released cut, “21st Century Girl,” and now another song is quickly becoming a bestseller that could reach the American tallies in a few days.

“Lights” Returns to iTunes Top 10

BTS sits inside the top 10 on the iTunes Top Songs chart in America, the list of the bestselling tracks on the incredibly important platform. “Lights” returns at No. 4, immediately shooting right into the highest half of the top 10.

Competition Is Light This Week

It’s the middle of a tracking week, so BTS doesn’t face much competition in terms of new releases. Only three tunes land ahead of “Lights”: Alex Warren’s “Ordinary,” “Golden” from the Netflix movie KPop Demon Hunters, and Lady Gaga’s “The Dead Dance,” which are steady at Nos. 1, 2, and 3, respectively, at the time of writing.

BTS Breathes New Life Into “Lights”

BTS released “Lights” more than six years ago in July 2019. The electro-pop cut is featured on the band’s fourth Japanese-language album Map of the Soul: 7 The Journey, though it wasn’t pushed as an actual single at the time.

Past Billboard Success for “Lights”

“Lights” has already reached Billboard’s charts. It hit No. 1 on the World Digital Song Sales ranking in July 2019, topping the summit one week after its debut. It spent a lucky 13 turns on the tally and will likely increase that sum very soon.

Another Milestone in BTS’s Record Run

“Lights” is one of BTS’s 127 top 10 hits on the World Digital Song Sales chart, where the band has earned a record-setting 39 No. 1s. Even if “Lights” returns to the peak position, it won’t add to the group’s total, but it does show just how dedicated its following still is.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/09/09/bts-breaks-back-into-the-top-10-with-a-years-old-fan-favorite/

