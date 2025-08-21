BTS’s TinyTAN Toys Coming To McDonald’s Happy Meals This September

2025/08/21 09:15
BTS TinyTAN x McDonald's

BTS TinyTAN x McDonald’s

McDonald’s

Ever since the global superstar group BTS collaborated with McDonald’s in 2021, BTS fans – known as ARMY – have been requesting BTS-themed Happy Meal toys.

There were numerous options that fans suggested, including BTS’ mini-figures called TinyTAN, or their LINE FRIENDS characters, BT21. McDonald’s had already created Happy Meal toys featuring BT21 in 2023, but they were only available in select Asian countries.

Now, McDonald’s has listened to all of ARMY’s suggestions and is teaming up with BTS’ character line, TinyTAN, to create lovable characters based on the seven members for their Happy Meal to be distributed GLOBALLY, starting on September 3, for a limited time only.

For the first time, there will be two different sets of toys for the TinyTAN Happy Meal: The ”Throwback Edition” featuring each character rocking the 2021 BTS Meal promo outfits and the ”Encore Edition”featuring each character sporting outfits that nod to the second legendary collab with McDonald’s, available Sept. 23. Even the boxes are different!

Once you receive your Happy Meal, visit HappyMeal.com and scan the code on the Happy Meal box to play the TinyTAN Power Up game, which features the TinyTAN characters cheering you on while you sing your heart out to your favorite BTS tunes.

BTS TinyTAN x McDonald’s

McDonald’s

The fun doesn’t stop there! For those in the Los Angeles area, McDonald’s is hosting a “Magic Meetup” where fans can step into the rhythm of TinyTAN with an immersive, multisensory experience, filled with music and “Happy Meal magic” on September 27-28 at nya West. Details of the event will be shared at a later date.

With the release of a new Encore Edition, we can expect new commercials and promotional photos, as the group reunited in June of this year after completing their military service. Since then, BTS has announced their plans for new music and a World Tour in 2026, so fans have a lot more to look forward to. Who will they collaborate with next?

Of course, everything is while supplies last. You can bet these will sell out quickly.

For more information, check out McDonald’s New Menu Spotter and their social media pages for upcoming BTS announcements.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/laurasirikul/2025/08/20/btss-tinytan-toys-coming-to-mcdonalds-happy-meals-this-september/

