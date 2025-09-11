Bubblemaps: MYX team directly linked to $170 million airdrop wallet

Par : PANews
2025/09/11 23:43
Core DAO
CORE$0.457-1.72%
SentraNet
SENT$0.000029--%
Chainlink
LINK$23.7+0.38%
Octavia
VIA$0.0144-4.63%
MYX Finance
MYX$13.30325-15.95%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02663+0.26%

PANews reported on September 11th that blockchain analysis platform Bubblemaps, in a post on the X platform, claimed that the MYX team is directly linked to a wallet that received $170 million from its airdrop, suspecting it was an insider operation. Previously, Bubblemaps revealed how a single entity received $170 million from the MYX airdrop via 100 newly deposited wallets , without any direct link to the MYX core team. Bubblemaps traced the movement of funds from multiple addresses on both blockchains, starting with the MYX creator address, which begins with 0x8eEB. They found address 0x4a31, one of the wallets that received the airdrop and matching the funding pattern of 95 other sybil wallets. 0x4a31 sent $2.8 million worth of MYX to a deposit address used only by one other wallet, 0xeb5A, which is associated with the MYX creator.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

FalconX plans to launch an IPO in 2025 and has started preliminary negotiations

FalconX plans to launch an IPO in 2025 and has started preliminary negotiations

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Decrypt, cryptocurrency prime broker FalconX is in initial contact with investment bank advisors and plans to submit an IPO application as early
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0965+15.84%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06816+1.18%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 08:26
Partager
Musk: The human knowledge corpus will be rewritten using Grok 3.5 with advanced reasoning capabilities

Musk: The human knowledge corpus will be rewritten using Grok 3.5 with advanced reasoning capabilities

PANews reported on June 21 that Musk posted on the X platform that he would use Grok 3.5 (perhaps it should be called Grok 4) with advanced reasoning capabilities to
GROK
GROK$0.001326+3.75%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0965+15.84%
Partager
PANews2025/06/21 17:16
Partager
Metaplanet holds another 1,111 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 11,111 BTC

Metaplanet holds another 1,111 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 11,111 BTC

PANews reported on June 23 that according to an official announcement, Japanese listed company Metaplanet increased its holdings by another 1,111 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 11,111 BTC.
Bitcoin
BTC$114,440.62+0.41%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0965+15.84%
Partager
PANews2025/06/23 11:05
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

FalconX plans to launch an IPO in 2025 and has started preliminary negotiations

Musk: The human knowledge corpus will be rewritten using Grok 3.5 with advanced reasoning capabilities

Metaplanet holds another 1,111 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 11,111 BTC

QuidMiner: Smart cloud mining app for XRP, DOGE, and more in 2025

I Used Crypto to Buy Gift Cards for My Weekly Shopping—Here’s How It Went