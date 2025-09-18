Bubblemaps: The top five traders in STBL token trading volume are interconnected and have made profits exceeding $10 million

Par : PANews
2025/09/18 10:09
USDCoin
USDC$0.9995--%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01438+4.81%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4631+3.53%
Octavia
VIA$0.0155+1.97%
STBL
STBL$0.12741-26.84%

PANews reported on September 18th that blockchain analytics platform Bubblemaps published an article on the X platform claiming that Tether co-founder Reeve Collins had just launched a new token, STBL. However, the top five traders are suspiciously interconnected and have profited over $10 million. Collins launched STBL yesterday, a new stablecoin system built around three tokens: USST (stablecoin), YLD (yield token supporting USST), and STBL (governance token). An analysis of the top five traders by STBL trading volume revealed that these five profit-makers received capital injections at the same time. Tracing the source of their funds revealed a clear connection: the funds all came from the same source (injected via Tornado Cash); bots were used to borrow USDC from the Venus Protocol; and the total profit exceeded $10 million. However, there is no evidence that these traders are connected to the core team. In fact, this group of bots has a history of extracting value from other tokens, not just STBL.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

DBS, Franklin Templeton, and Ripple partner to launch trading and lending solutions powered by tokenized money market funds and more

DBS, Franklin Templeton, and Ripple partner to launch trading and lending solutions powered by tokenized money market funds and more

PANews reported on September 18 that according to Cointelegraph, DBS Bank, Franklin Templeton and Ripple have partnered to launch trading and lending solutions supported by tokenized money market funds and RLUSD stablecoins.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08716+0.26%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08766-2.30%
Partager
PANews2025/09/18 10:04
Partager
SEC approves new exchange listing standards fast-tracking crypto ETF listings

SEC approves new exchange listing standards fast-tracking crypto ETF listings

The SEC approved on an "accelerated basis" listing standards for crypto ETFs, setting the stage for those products to be ready for trading.
READY
READY$0.01613+19.74%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000489+15.05%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/18 06:15
Partager
Kaisa Capital surged 250% after the company announced a strategic transformation and launched its RWA tokenization business.

Kaisa Capital surged 250% after the company announced a strategic transformation and launched its RWA tokenization business.

PANews reported on September 18 that according to Jinshi, Kaisa Capital (00936.HK) rose 250% after the company announced a strategic transformation and the development of a real-world asset (RWA) tokenization business layout.
RealLink
REAL$0.06537+3.12%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02987+6.45%
Allo
RWA$0.006219+2.23%
Partager
PANews2025/09/18 10:12
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

DBS, Franklin Templeton, and Ripple partner to launch trading and lending solutions powered by tokenized money market funds and more

SEC approves new exchange listing standards fast-tracking crypto ETF listings

Kaisa Capital surged 250% after the company announced a strategic transformation and launched its RWA tokenization business.

Bitcoin devs cheer block reconstruction stats, ignore security budget concerns

How ‘Gen V’ Season 2 Addresses Late Star Chance Perdomo, Andre’s Death