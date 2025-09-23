Bubblemaps to Airdrop 30 Million BMT Tokens to Users Exposing Crypto Scams

PANews reported on September 23rd that blockchain analytics platform Bubblemaps has launched a new platform, Intel Desk, which rewards users with BMT tokens for identifying scams and suspicious activity. Bubblemaps founder and CEO Nicolas Vaiman stated that the program will distribute approximately 3% of the BMT supply, or approximately 30 million tokens, through seasonal airdrops in the first year. At current prices, this represents a reward of nearly $2 million.

BMT rewards don't just come from Bubblemaps' funding pool. Vaiman stated that fees collected from users who create or vote on cases will also be shared with contributors. In the long term, the platform will introduce a bounty mechanism: anyone can fund an investigation using BMT, and these bounties will be distributed to contributing detectives.