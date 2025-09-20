Bueckers, Wilson Headline First Round of WNBA Awards

The 2025 WNBA awards have already produced multiple historic milestones for the: the first Co-Defensive Player of the Year honorees, Veronica Burton’s unprecedented statistical leap, and Paige Bueckers’ record-breaking rookie campaign.

Golden State’s expansion debut added another layer as Natalie Nakase earned Coach of the Year. With more awards still to come, including the league’s top individual honor, the Most Improved Player award, the WNBA’s 29th season continues to deliver history-making moments.

WNBA Defensive Player of the Year: A WNBA Historic First

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 02: A’ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces drives against Alanna Smith #8 of the Minnesota Lynx in the third quarter of their game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on August 02, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Lynx defeated the Aces 111-58. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Getty Images

Minnesota Lynx forward Alanna Smith and Las Vegas Aces center A’ja Wilson were named the 2025 Kia WNBA Co-Defensive Players of the Year, marking the first time the WNBA’s Defensive Player of the Year honor was shared in league history.

Smith and Wilson each received 29 votes from a national panel of 72 sportswriters and broadcasters. It marked Smith’s first defensive award and Wilson’s third, following wins in 2022 and 2023.

A centerpiece in the Lynx’s league-best defense, Smith averaged 26.6 minutes across 42 games, finishing second in the WNBA in combined steals and blocks (135). She ranked third in blocks per game (1.9) and tied for 10th in steals (55). Minnesota secured the No. 1 playoff seed with a 97.5 defensive rating, best in the league.

Wilson continued her dominance on both ends of the floor. She led the WNBA in blocks per game (2.3), total rebounds (407), and combined steals and blocks (156). She also ranked second in total blocks (92) and rebounds per game (10.2), helping Las Vegas secure the No. 2 playoffs seed after a 16-game winning streak to close the regular season.

Seattle Storm guard Gabby Williams finished third in voting with nine votes, followed by Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas with three and Minnesota’s Napheesa Collier with two.

WNBA Rookie of the Year: Bueckers Shines in Dallas

DALLAS, TEXAS – AUGUST 01: Paige Bueckers #5 of the Dallas Wings handles the ball against the Indiana Fever during the second half at American Airlines Center on August 1, 2025 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images) Getty Images

Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers was named the 2025 Kia WNBA Rookie of the Year after a record-setting first season. Bueckers earned 70 of 72 votes, with Washington’s Sonia Citron receiving the remaining two.

Bueckers averaged 19.2 points, 5.4 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game while shooting 47.4 percent from the field and 88.8 percent from the line. She led all rookies in points, assists, and steals while finishing top 10 leaguewide in points, assists and steals per game.

The No. 1 overall pick set a single-game rookie record with 44 points against the Los Angeles Sparks on Aug. 20, becoming the first player in league history to score 40 points on at least 80% shooting. She also tied for second all-time for double-digit scoring games by a rookie (35).

Bueckers was voted a starter in the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game and won Rookie of the Month honors in June, July and August. She became only the second rookie to record at least 500 points, 150 assists, 100 rebounds and 50 steals in a season, joining Caitlin Clark (2024).

Most Improved Player: Burton Leads WNBA Expansion Success

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – SEPTEMBER 11: Veronica Burton #22 of the Golden State Valkyries dribbles up the court during the first quarter against the Minnesota Lynx at Target Center on September 11, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ellen Schmidt/Getty Images) Getty Images

Golden State Valkyries guard Veronica Burton was named the 2025 Kia WNBA Most Improved Player after a breakout season that powered the league’s newest franchise to the playoffs.

Burton earned 68 of 72 votes, outpacing Los Angeles’ Azurá Stevens, Atlanta’s Allisha Gray and Minnesota’s Natisha Hiedeman.

In her first year with Golden State, Burton averaged career highs of 11.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.0 assists while starting all 44 games. The numbers marked a dramatic leap from her 2024 season in Connecticut, where she averaged 3.1 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

She became the first player in WNBA history to increase her averages by at least five points, two rebounds and two assists from one season to the next. Burton ranked third in assists per game and ninth in free-throw percentage (87.8%).

Her standout moments included the first 24-point, 14-assist, zero-turnover game in WNBA history and a 30-point, seven-rebound, seven-assist performance on 75 percent shooting.

Burton’s leadership helped Golden State win 23 games, the most ever by an expansion team in its debut season, and reach the playoffs as the first expansion team to qualify in year one.

Coach of the Year: Nakase Guides Golden State WNBA Debut

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – SEPTEMBER 09: Head coach Natalie Nakase of the Golden State Valkyries reacts during the third quarter against the Seattle Storm at Climate Pledge Arena on September 09, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Amanda Loman/Getty Images) Getty Images

Golden State’s inaugural season was further recognized when head coach Natalie Nakase won the 2025 WNBA Coach of the Year Award.

Nakase, in her first season as a WNBA head coach, received 53 of 72 votes. Atlanta’s Karl Smesko finished second with 15, while Las Vegas’ Becky Hammon and Minnesota’s Cheryl Reeve received two each.

Under Nakase, the Valkyries overcame a 2-5 start to finish 23-21, setting a record for most wins by an expansion team in its first season. Golden State also became the first expansion franchise to reach the playoffs.

The Valkyries led the league in three-pointers made (9.7 per game) and allowed the fewest points per game (76.3). Nakase was named WNBA Coach of the Month in June after a 7-2 stretch and guided the team to multiple late-season winning streaks that secured a postseason berth.

WNBA Peak Performer Awards

CHICAGO, IL – JUNE 27: Angel Reese #5 of the Chicago Sky guards A’ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces during the first half on June 27,2024 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The league also announced its statistical leaders with the annual Peak Performer Awards. Las Vegas’ Wilson, in addition to her defensive honor, earned the scoring title with 23.4 points per game. Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese led the WNBA in rebounding at 12.6 per game, and Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas paced the league in assists with 9.2 per game.

MVP Finalists and Upcoming Awards

The WNBA will continue announcing honors throughout the postseason. The five finalists for Most Valuable Player are Minnesota’s Napheesa Collier, Atlanta’s Allisha Gray, Indiana’s Kelsey Mitchell, Phoenix’s Alyssa Thomas and Las Vegas’ A’ja Wilson.

The schedule of remaining awards is as follows: