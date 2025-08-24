Buenos Aires Opens to Crypto Payments

Par : Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/24 16:30
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0815-2.63%
Movement
MOVE$0.1275-4.13%
Particl
PART$0.1908+1.43%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00696-4.26%

The city of Buenos Aires announced a series of measures to become a crypto hub in Argentina and Latin America. As part of the move, citizens will be able to pay municipal taxes and other duties in crypto, modernizing the city’s payment system.

Buenos Aires Targets Global Crypto Leadership With Incentives

Crypto adoption is now also moving at a municipal level, with cities adopting a crypto-friendly stance. The city of Buenos Aires recently announced a series of measures aimed at becoming a worldwide leader in cryptocurrency adoption, given the high level of crypto natives living there.

According to city figures, more than 10,000 residents receive payments in cryptocurrency, demonstrating a high level of adoption of these technologies. BA Crypto, as the new program is called, will allow payment of municipal taxes, including housing and permit fees, and even driving licenses and traffic fines in crypto.

The new payments platform already includes a QR-based payment system that allows some local wallets to access the city’s system. In the future, the government will implement a universal payment core that will enable payments to be executed from any crypto wallet.

The program also includes the simplification of crypto taxes and incentives for virtual assets service providers (VASPs) and crypto companies to settle in the city.

Jorge Macri, head of the government of Buenos Aires, highlighted the relevance of this move, noting that it will increase the city’s visibility among the crypto native crowd. He declared:

The city had already signaled in favor of a similar measure in 2022, when Horacio Larreta, the former head of the government of Buenos Aires, stated that they had decided to implement tax payments with crypto as part of a city-wide digitalization push.

Read more: Buenos Aires Confirms It Plans to Allow Citizens to Pay Taxes With Cryptocurrency

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

The probability of a Fed rate cut in September has dropped to 75%.

The probability of a Fed rate cut in September has dropped to 75%.

PANews reported on August 24 that according to CME's "Federal Reserve Watch", the probability of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates by 25 basis points in September is 75% (84.7% yesterday), and the probability of keeping interest rates unchanged is 25%.
Partager
PANews2025/08/24 16:48
Partager
Agentic Commerce Can’t Rely on Credit Cards – Crypto Is the Only Way Forward

Agentic Commerce Can’t Rely on Credit Cards – Crypto Is the Only Way Forward

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Threshold
T$0.01645-3.29%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020409-4.99%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0001401-0.14%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/24 17:19
Partager
Ether Smashes Records: Crypto Markets Eye an Unprecedented Upsurge

Ether Smashes Records: Crypto Markets Eye an Unprecedented Upsurge

Ether hits a record high, with crypto capitalization nearing $4 trillion. Trump's advisor signals the end of BTC bear markets for several years. Continue Reading:Ether Smashes Records: Crypto Markets Eye an Unprecedented Upsurge The post Ether Smashes Records: Crypto Markets Eye an Unprecedented Upsurge appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.606-3.29%
Bitcoin
BTC$114,810.65-0.67%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/24 17:12
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

The probability of a Fed rate cut in September has dropped to 75%.

Agentic Commerce Can’t Rely on Credit Cards – Crypto Is the Only Way Forward

Ether Smashes Records: Crypto Markets Eye an Unprecedented Upsurge

Big Money Leaves Ethereum — Here’s Why It Might Not Be Bad for Investors

This Week’s Biggest Altcoin Gainers Revealed as BTC Calms at $115K: Weekend Watch